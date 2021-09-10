Treasury Direct: government bond rates have a relief session on this 6th; fixed rates retreat and offer a return of 10.9%

(z_wei/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – After two sessions of strong volatility, Friday (10) continued with a more positive tone in the market with sales data in retail trade that rose above expectations in July, in addition to the unfolding of the note released yesterday (9) by President Jair Bolsonaro, in an attempt to appease the tempers with the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

In this context, most government bonds traded on the Treasury Direct platform operate with stable rates at the start of trading this Friday (10). Only fixed rate papers show a drop in premiums.

The interest paid on the bond maturing in 2031, for example, dropped from 10.92% in the previous session to 10.84% ​​in the first update of the morning. At the same time, the premium on the fixed rate bond maturing in 2026 was 10.25%, against 10.34% the day before. On paper maturing in 2024, the remuneration was 9.97%, against 10.02% in the previous session.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real interest offered by the Treasury IPCA+ with maturity in 2055 and payment of semiannual interest remained stable at 4.84%, the same percentage seen on Thursday (9) in the afternoon. Likewise, the IPCA Treasury with maturity in 2030 and payment of semiannual interest offered a real return of 4.66%, in line with the 4.65% of the previous day.

Check the prices and updated rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto this Thursday afternoon (09):

Retail

On the local scene, the market’s focus is on data released this Friday by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) on retail trade sales, which rose 1.2% in July compared to June.

With this, the sector reached a record level in the historical series started in 2000. In the year, the retail accumulated growth of 6.6% and in the last twelve months, it grew 5.9%.

The number was above expectations. According to Refinitiv consensus, the expectation was for an increase of 0.7% of sales in July compared to June and an increase of 3.45% compared to July 2020.

Bolsonaro Note and Tax Scenario

The highlight on the political front is in the practical consequences of the note sent yesterday (9) by President Jair Bolsonaro. For analysts heard by InfoMoney, the president’s retreat may even provide relief for the discussion of relevant agendas pending a solution in politics, but it tends to be short-lived.

In the assessment of João Villaverde, consultant at Medley Global Advisors, the only question is when the next event will occur that will provoke a new institutional crisis. He believes that Bolsonaro’s movement has a strategic component, in a context in which the risk of an impeachment process was growing again with the articulation of “center” parties in the National Congress.

The XP Investimentos analysis team, on the other hand, draws attention to the impacts of the political crisis on the discussion of court-ordered debts – debts of the public authorities due to definitive court decisions.

“The note also seeks to offer the Supreme space for a new reading of the moment, which will eventually allow reconsidering the ‘CNJ exit’ to the question of precatories. After the retreat, any move by Moraes towards the president’s supporters could be understood as a provocation by the Supreme Court, which puts Bolsonaro in a less uncomfortable position”, they said.

Sylvio Castro, founder and CIO of Grimper Capital, warns that the more positive reaction of the financial market seen the day before does not mean that economic agents bought a structural change in the country’s prospects.

“The market removed some of this uncertainty from the price regarding the complete inability of the Powers to articulate to at least maintain a level of balance for the country until the end of the Bolsonaro government,” said the manager.

After the release of the note, Bolsonaro participated last night in his weekly live. At the time, the representative said that he was asked to keep the attacks on the STF, and asked for “calm down”. “Some of my side here even came with the speech ready: ‘You have to react, you have to hit’. Calm down, we’ll talk tomorrow, let it calm down for tomorrow”.

As for the protests by truck drivers, the Federal Highway Police (PRF) informed this Friday (10) that it had released 65 roadblocks and demonstrations on the country’s federal highways. These points include partial blockade, total blockade and protester gatherings.

international scene

One of the highlights of the external scene is the news that the Presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and China, Xi Jinping, had a telephone conversation for the first time since February.

Biden and Xi discussed the need to prevent competition between the world’s two largest economies from turning into conflict, a US official said. According to this source, the tone of the conversation was “familiar” and “frank”, and the Chinese state media also described the meeting between the heads of state as “a broad, frank, deep and strategic conversation”.

In the euro zone, investors are monitoring data from the final harmonized Consumer Price Index in Germany, which rose 0.1% in August compared to the immediately previous month. In the year, the high is 3.4%.

