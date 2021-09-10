Ubisoft promotion brings discounts of up to 80% on various games!

Ubisoft started this week its “New Season Offers” promotion. The company’s store is offering discounts of up to 80% on several of its PC titles, including some very recent ones like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion.

Virtually the entire Ubisoft catalog is on sale, so it’s really worth checking out the official page. Below are some highlights:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – leaving for BRL 119.99 (full price: BRL 199.99)

Watch Dogs Legion – leaving for R$ 100.00 (full price: R$ 249.99)

The Division 2 – priced at BRL 27.00 (full price: BRL 89.99)

Fenyx Rising Immortals – leaving for R$ 99.96 (full price: R$ 249.90)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – leaving for R$ 15.00 (full price: R$ 59.99)

The promotion also has some very relevant bundles that cannot be ignored. If you are interested, for example, in getting both the new Assassin’s Creed like the Watch Dogs more recent, you can buy both games at once for R$199.99, saving approximately R$20 compared to buying them separately.

Some games a little older have even more relevant discounts and are really a bargain for those who need to save even more and want something new to play: