Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will have remastered versions on PS5 and PC

Title arrives on PS5 in early 2022 and soon after on PC on Epic and Steam

Sony just confirmed today (9) at its latest online event, PlayStation Showcase, who will bring Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PlayStation 5 and for PRAÇA with the remasters of Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy. Games will arrive on the console in early 2022 and on PC shortly thereafter. See the advertisement trailer released at the event:

The trailer of a little over a minute shows some scenes from the two games remastered in images that were captured from PlayStation 5, so we can already get an initial sense of what the game should look like on the console (which shouldn’t be too different from the look of the PC version).



Image: Sony/Disclosure

“It’s a new pack remastered with Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which brings Nathan Drake on the hunt for Captain Avery’s long-lost treasure, setting off on a final adventure into remote territories, from the jungles of Madagascar to the forgotten pirate colony of Libertalia. The pack also includes Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which chronicles the first endeavors of Chloe Frazer, who goes from being a simple friend/enemy in the series to becoming the heroine of the story.”

“It’s a new pack remastered with Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which brings Nathan Drake on the hunt for Captain Avery’s long-lost treasure, setting off on a final adventure into remote territories, from the jungles of Madagascar to the forgotten pirate colony of Libertalia. The pack also includes Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which chronicles the first endeavors of Chloe Frazer, who goes from being a simple friend/enemy in the series to becoming the heroine of the story.”

-PlayStation



– Continues after advertising –

It’s important to note that this was only the first official announcement of the game for PC and PlayStation 5, so we don’t have much details about the title yet (especially on its PC version). However, Sony points out that the computer edition is still under development by Iron Galaxy, and will be released shortly after the PS5 version, but it’s still unclear how long this “right after” is, so we’ll have to wait for more announcements in the future.



Image: Sony/Disclosure

Is Days Gone OK on PC? We test on cheap machines!

For some time now, Sony has been more open to releasing some of its games that were PlayStation exclusive for the PC. Proof of this is that she actually did it with Horizon Zero Dawn and, more recently, Days Gone, which have been a bestseller since launching on PC.

In mid-May of that year, PlayStation Studios even released an official creator page on Steam compiling all of their games, the content count on the page was 41 at that time, 15 of which had yet to be revealed. Today, that number is 44 contents on the page.



– Continues after advertising –



Image: Screenshot

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be released on PlayStation 5 in early 2022 and soon thereafter on PC by Steam and the Epic Games Store.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Eurogamer Source: PlayStation.Blog