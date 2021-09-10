Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection announced for PS5 and PC

Facebook

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

We are excited to announce the arrival of Uncharted on the PlayStation 5 console and PC with the release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

It’s a new pack remastered with Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which brings Nathan Drake on the hunt for Captain Avery’s long-lost treasure, setting off on a final adventure into remote territories, from the jungles of Madagascar to the forgotten pirate colony of Libertalia. The pack also includes Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which narrates the first endeavors of Chloe Frazer, who goes from being a simple friend/enemy in the series to become the heroine of the story. With the help of renowned mercenary Nadine Ross, Chloe ventures into the Western Gates of India in search of the Prey of Ganesh.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be released in early 2022 for PS5. The PC version is still under development by our Iron Galaxy partners and will be released shortly after the PS5 version. As the date approaches, we will release more details.

Needless to say, we’re excited to see more players get a chance to meet (and fall in love with) Nathan, Chloe, Nadine and the rest of the cast of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

Get ready to go after your fortune (again). Or to experience these games for the first time — just don’t forget your rope hook!