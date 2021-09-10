Under Pressure and Second Call are taken on TV and go to Globoplay

Launched in October 2019, “Second Call” has been dubbed “Under Pressure from Education.” The series tells the story of a group of teachers and students from a state night school on the outskirts of São Paulo. Just like the series that deals with public health, on air since 2017, the story set in the field of education is not afraid of appearing militant and seeks to sensitize the viewer to a very harsh reality.

One of the first scenes of the second season of “Second Call” shows teacher Lucia, played brilliantly by Debora Bloch, entering the Carolina Maria de Jesus state school. She says, “Educating isn’t about winning; it’s about resisting. It’s about believing things can change.”

The second season of the series premieres this Friday (10). But it will only be seen by Globo’s streaming service subscribers. The broadcaster chose to take it away from open TV, which still has a much wider reach. This will also be the fate of the fifth season of “Under Pressure”, which is already being recorded.

The station is not clear in explaining the reasons for this change. “The unification of the companies in the Uma Só Globo project allows us to create differentiated strategies for the launch of products, with flexibility between platforms”, he says, in a vague statement sent to the column.

“It’s not exactly a novelty that the strategy for broadcast TV or pay TV content to migrate to continuations on Globoplay. This is the case of ‘Secret Truths’, ‘Therapy Session’ and ‘As Five’, for example. Now, we will have ‘Segunda Call’ and ‘Under Pressure’ with new seasons being aired first on Globoplay”, he adds.

According to Globo, “streaming has already proved to be an extraordinary tool for engaging and connecting with the original content”.

“We believe in this complementarity of windows so that the public can choose the way they want to watch their favorite content. This flexibility will continue to exist and will be even greater. Many of these works will continue to be shown on open TV, which guarantees access to the great public to content of high artistic value,” the station ends.