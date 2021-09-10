Union updates supply situation at gas stations in Joinville

This Friday, 10, the supply of gas stations was normalized in Joinville. About 95% of the stations in the municipality have already received fuel and the others should receive it during the day.

According to Sindipetro – trade union for oil products, the agility is due to the proximity of Joinville with the distributor in Guaramirim, which had been blocked by the stoppage of truck drivers on Wednesday, 8th, and released on Thursday, 9th.

Gas stations ran out of stock

Due to the stoppage, more than 60 gas stations, out of 101 fuel establishments in Joinville, were left without stock for refueling.

The fuel trucks were released to pass through the remaining roadblocks in the state this Thursday. While the situation is normalized, Joinville’s Procon is monitoring the city’s fuel price.

