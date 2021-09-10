Unpublished trailer shows insane combat

An unreleased trailer for Project Eve was released this Thursday (9) during the PlayStation Showcase presentation. Announced in 2019 by Korean studio Shift Up, the game has been shrouded in mystery for the past few years, but we finally know what it’s about.

As you can see above, the preview focuses on gameplay, which brings hack n’ slash elements into a post-apocalyptic world. In a post on the official PlayStation website, it reads: “In the not-too-distant future, humanity is expelled from Earth after losing a battle against invaders identified as NA:tives. To regain Earth, the player becomes Eve, the survivor of Earth. squadron of paratroopers deployed in the Colony, which must fight powerful enemies with new companions. We invite you to join Eve’s adventure against unknown creatures in a desolate and destroyed Land.”

“In control of Eve, you get one step closer to the secret hidden in this unusual world. Combat in Project Eve is deliberate—including attack, defense, and evasion—while remaining fluid and stimulating. attack from various enemies and counterattack at the right time”, follows the text.”

“Eva will do more than kill enemies with style in her adventure. Master the terrain by climbing walls, sliding tactically, swinging on ropes, and more. As you progress through this environment using a variety of actions, try to explore and acquire hidden treasures from around the world “, says the publication.

As the player progresses, Eve acquires skills and items, getting stronger and stronger. “Get Beta Gauge (BG) by parrying and dodging in combat. You can then use the BG to gain abilities like piercing supermatures, performing blade attacks, interrupting enemy combos, and more. Eve also has a Burst Gauge, which you can use stacks with successive parries and combos, and can be used to trigger powerful attacks and perks, such as a jump stab. You’ll also be able to find stylish outfits during the game to change Eve’s look.”

Project Eve will be released for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One and PC.