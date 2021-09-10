US government sues Texas for abortion law | World

The Department of Justice of the United States filed this Thursday (9) with a lawsuit against Texas for abortion law approved in May by state authorities and received an OK from the Supreme Court last week. According to the US government, the anti-abortion text is an “open affront to the Constitution”.

New Texas Law Prevents Abortion Right

A Texas law signed in May by Gov. Greg Abbott prohibits abortion from the moment a fetal heartbeat is detected — which occurs around six weeks, when women do not always know they are pregnant.

In the US, abortion by choice has been authorized since the 1970s after a Supreme Court decision. The majority of the court is currently made up of conservative judges, who allowed the Texas law to take effect.

Most of the time, state courts prevent restrictive laws like the one in Texas from going forward. There, however, lawmakers found a loophole for ordinary citizens — not state officials — to prosecute abortionists.

Why Texas Abortion Law Is Controversial

Because the text dubbed the “heartbeat law” makes no exceptions for rape or incest, and it will make Texas one of the most difficult states to get an abortion in the United States.

In addition, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) says the law “creates a bounty hunting scheme that encourages the general public to file costly and hostile lawsuits against anyone they believe has violated the ban.”