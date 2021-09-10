Vaccination: Campos holds recap for teenagers this Friday

The Municipal Health Department also updated the call date for the second dose
The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 is intended this Friday (10) for the recap of adolescents aged 15 and 16 years. Anyone in this age group and has not yet received the first dose should look for one of the posts available in the city for the immunization that takes place from 9 am to 3 pm, through the password distribution system. The Municipal Health Department also updated the call date for the second dose of those people who are on time to receive the booster of the immunizing agent.
To take the first dose of the vaccine, it is necessary to present a document with a photo, CPF, vaccination card and proof of residence. The Secretariat for Primary Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion (Subvap) advises that the presence of those responsible for the immunization of 15-year-old adolescents is optional, as recommended by the Public Defender of the State of Rio de Janeiro.
Adolescents are being vaccinated exclusively with Pfizer’s immunizing agent, as directed by the Ministry of Health. The vaccination of adolescents is also allowed for those who complete their birthdays this month. The inclusion of new age groups of adolescents in the schedule will take place as soon as the municipality receives a new shipment of the immunizing agent.
Also this Friday, the Department of Health continues to apply the vaccine to adolescents with disabilities aged between 12 and 17 years old at two vaccination posts: Instituto Federal Fluminense (IFF/Centro) and at the Automobile Club. In the act of immunization, it is necessary to present a document that proves the deficiency; free public transport cards; documents evidencing assistance in rehabilitation centers or specialized units in the care of people with disabilities; official identity document indicating the disability; or any other document indicating that it is a person with a disability.
If there is no supporting document, vaccination will be possible based on the individual’s self-declaration. In this case, he must be informed about the crime of misrepresentation (art. 299 of the Penal Code).
NIGHT RESEARCH – Six Pre-Hospital Units (UPH) also continue with night vaccination. The vacancies were released for scheduling on this Thursday (9th).
SECOND DOSE – The Secretariat also continues to apply, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm and at specific posts, the 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine for those who took the 1st dose until the 9th of July. The 2nd dose of AstraZeneca is for those who took the 1st dose until July 3rd. The 2nd dose of Coronavac will also be applied for those who took the first dose until August 20th. To be vaccinated, regardless of the immunizing agent, it is necessary to present a document with a photo, CPF and proof of the 1st dose.
TEENAGER REPUBLIC SCHEDULE
Friday (10): Recap for boys and girls aged 15 and 16
2nd DOSE SCHEDULE:
2nd dose of Pfizer for those who took the 1st until July 9th
2nd dose of AstraZeneca for those who took the 1st until July 3rd
2nd dose of CoronaVac for those who took the 1st until August 20th
EXCLUSIVE VACCINATION STATIONS FOR TEENAGERS:
DRIVE-THRU GUARUS PLAZA SHOPPING
OUR LADY OF FATIMA PARISH IN IPS NEIGHBORHOOD
FREDERICO SMALL MUNICIPAL SCHOOL IN URURAÍ
UBSF DOERS DE MACABOO
FAT WELL UBS
UENF CONVENTION CENTER
ESF LAGAMAR (LIGHTHOUSE OF SAO THOMÉ)
ESF STRAWBERRY
UBS ADVISOR JOSINO
PONTA DA LAMA UBSF
UBSF LAGOA DE CIMA
UBS SANTA MARIA
JARDIM CARIOCA OLYMPIC VILLAGE
SÃO GONÇALO PARISH IN GOITACAZES
SANTA TERESINHA PARISH (LIVESTOCK)
VACCINATION STATIONS FOR 2nd DOSE PFIZER:
DRIVE-THRU GUARUS PLAZA SHOPPING
OUR LADY OF FATIMA PARISH IN IPS NEIGHBORHOOD
FREDERICO SMALL MUNICIPAL SCHOOL IN URURAÍ
JARDIM CARIOCA OLYMPIC VILLAGE
ESF LAGAMAR (LIGHTHOUSE OF SAO THOMÉ)
FAT WELL UBS
ESF STRAWBERRY
UBS ADVISOR JOSINO
PONTA DA LAMA UBSF
UBS SANTA MARIA
UBSF DOERS DE MACABOO
SÃO GONÇALO PARISH IN GOITACAZES
ASTRAZENECA AND CORONAVAC 2nd DOSE VACCINATION STATIONS:
DRIVE-THRU UENF
MUNICIPAL SPORTS FOUNDATION (FORMER AABB)
THIRD AGE CLUB
IFF GUARUS
UPH SANTO EDUARDO (CORONAVAC ONLY)
PENHA UBS (CORONAVAC ONLY)
JARDIM CARIOCA OLYMPIC VILLAGE (CORONAVAC ONLY)
CLUBE FLUMINENSE AUTOMOBILE
STUMP UBS
FAT WELL UBS
CHILD JESUS PARISH OF PRAGUE AND IMMACULATE CONCEPTION IN TRANSFER
2nd DOSE ASTRAZENECA VACCINATION STATIONS:
UBSF DOERS DE MACABOO
PONTA DA LAMA UBSF
UPH MORRO DO COCO
UBSF SANTA CRUZ
UBS ADVISOR JOSINO
ESF STRAWBERRY
UBSF LAGOA DE CIMA
UBS SANTA MARIA
ESF LAGAMAR (LIGHTHOUSE OF SAO THOMÉ)
SANTA TEREZINHA PARISH IN LIVESTOCK
VACCINATION STATIONS FOR ADOLESCENTS WITH DISABILITIES:
CLUB AUTOMOBILE
DRIVE IFF CENTER
Source: Secom
* Publication subject to moderation;
** Avoid the use of rude terms and swear words through profanity;
*** Comments with offensive content and advertisements will be properly ignored.