Vale will open 920 job openings to produce less polluting ore in the state

Yesterday, Vale announced that it is going to start producing a new iron ore derivative at the Tubarão Unit, in Vitória, opening 920 job vacancies in Espírito Santo.

Vale’s Power Plant in Tubarão (Photo: Image Mosaic/Disclosure)

In total, the mining company will invest R$962 million in pellet plants 1 and 2 in Vitória, in addition to giving a new plant for the same purpose in Vargem Grande (MG).

As informed by Vale’s advisory, for the construction and adaptation of the plants in the State, 800 workers will be hired in 2022. For the operation of the plants, another 120 vacancies will be opened. The start of operations is scheduled for 2023.

According to the mining company, the so-called “green briquette” is formed by iron ore and a technological solution of binders, which include, in its composition, sand from the treatment of mining tailings, in addition to being able to withstand the high temperature of the top. -oven without disintegrating.

The miner informed that the product can reduce up to 10% the emission of greenhouse gases in the steel production of its steelmaking customers. Today, 98% of Vale’s total emissions are related to its chain of suppliers and customers.

“Sintering requires intensive use of fossil fuels to reach a process temperature of around 1,300°C,” the company said.

“Vale’s briquette, on the other hand, is considered a cold agglomerate, in which there is no burning, but a cure at a temperature between 200 and 250°C, requiring less energy”, concludes the note.

The product also reduces the emission of particulates and gases such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide, in addition to eliminating the use of water in its production.

Capacity

The initial production capacity of “green briquette” will be approximately 7 million tons per year.

It is estimated that, in the long term, the company will have the capacity to produce over 50 million tons per year, which would lead to an emission reduction potential of over 6 million tons of carbon per year.