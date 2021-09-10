Vasco announces Fernando Diniz as new coach the day after Lisca’s departure

Fernando Diniz is the new coach of Vasco da Gama. The club announced the arrival of the coach this Thursday (9), a day after announcing the Lisca output.

See the club’s announcement below:

The Club de Regatas da Vasco da Gama defined this Thursday afternoon (09/09) its coach for the sequence of the season. This is Fernando Diniz, 47 years old, who has worked for great teams in Brazilian football and is coming to lead the project of returning to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

Fernando Diniz arrives at Gigante do Colina with a contract valid until the end of the season alongside three professionals: assistants Eduardo Zuma and Yan Razera, and physical trainer Wagner Bertelli. They join the members of the permanent technical committee of the Club later this week.

Born in Patos de Minas (MG), Fernando Diniz started his career as a coach in the 2008 season, the year he also said goodbye to the pitch. His trajectory on the edge of the field began in the interior of São Paulo, where he commanded Votoraty, Paulista, Botafogo, Atlético Sorocada, Guaratinguetá and Oeste.

It was at Audax, however, that he began to appear on the national scene, leading the Club to second place in the 2016 São Paulo Championship. Paranaense, Fluminense, São Paulo and Santos, his last club.

Vasco’s next game for the Serie B it will be against the CRB, on September 16th (Thursday). The Rio team occupies the ninth position, with 32 points, six less than the fourth placed (Botafogo).