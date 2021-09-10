Vitor Belfort leaves the door open to face Anderson Silva in boxing | boxing

Two of the biggest names in MMA history will start a new phase in their careers. Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva will face Evander Holyfield and Tito Ortiz respectively in boxing this Saturday, in the United States. Same card, but won’t be in the ring at the same time, which fight fans have been wanting to see since their historic fight at UFC 126 in 2011.

With the UFC’s octagon in the past and the boxing ring in the present of the two Brazilian sports legends, the natural question is when one will face the other. And Vitor Belfort tried to leave the door open for this rematch.

– Absolutely (Anderson is part of the list of opponents he would like to face). There’s a good list and I think that’s it, wait, wait. I really want to create some legendary fights, which makes me motivate so I can wake up and train, so I hope that soon we can have several very good opponents – said Belfort.

And the Brazilian list does not stop there. Twice UFC champion, “Phenomenon” now dreams of big fights in boxing against renowned names in this sport.

– The legacy (in MMA) is already done, now the legacy is still being done. Now we’ll do it… my dream is to be able to make the two sports meet and we’ll be able to do historic fights that were never done. I hope to be able to fight Canelo in 185 (pounds, 83kg), I also hope to fight Oscar De La Hoya, I hope to fight heavyweights like Lennox Lewis, Klitschko Brothers (Klitschko brothers, who were boxing heavyweight champions) – he said .

Oscar De La Hoya, who was champion at six different weights during his professional boxing career, would be Vitor Belfort’s opponent this Saturday, but had to leave the event after being hospitalized with COVID.

Lennox Lewis, one of the greatest fighters in the history of heavyweight boxing, was an Olympic champion in Seoul-1988 and was the owner of three titles in the division, having defeated Mike Tyson in 2002.

You Klitschko, Vitali and Wladimir, are the Ukrainian brothers who dominated heavyweight boxing between 2000 and 2010. As their mother promised they would never face each other, the division did not have unified belts in that period.

The event, organized by Triller, takes place this Saturday night (11) in Hollywood, Florida. Anderson Silva will face Tito Ortiz, former UFC light heavyweight champion, in the co-main event. Soon after, to close the card, Vitor Belfort faces the 59-year-old former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.