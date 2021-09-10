What vaccines are accepted for traveling to Europe?

The reopening of countries to fully vaccinated passengers from Brazil reinforced the demand for vaccines that, theoretically, would be more accepted outside the country. See the vaccines that the main European countries admit.
The idea, however, does not make sense from a sanitary point of view — since all immunizations applied in Brazil reduce the risk of serious cases of coronaviruses and hospitalizations — nor from a tourism point of view, since the choice of vaccines hinders the immunization and hinders the return of world tourism.
According to The Economist magazine in an article published in late July, the most accepted vaccines on international travel are from AstraZeneca (by nearly 120 countries), Pfizer/BioNTech (for nearly 90) and Sputnik V (for more than 60 countries). ).
Germany, Spain, France, Finland, Portugal and Switzerland are some of the European countries that allowed the entry of fully vaccinated tourists from Brazil. Ireland, for example, allows the entry of any Brazilian traveler — fully vaccinated or not.
See below the vaccines accepted by the main European countries:
Germany
Pfizer/BioNTech, Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), Moderna, AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria, produced in Oxford, England, or Covishield, produced by the Serum Institute of India and, in Brazil, in partnership with Fiocruz).
Austria
Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford or Covishield-Serum Institute of India), Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), Moderna, Sinovac (Coronavac) and Sinopharm/BIBP.
Belgium
Pfizer/BioNTech, Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), Moderna and AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford).
Denmark
Pfizer/BioNTech, Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), Moderna and AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford).
Croatia
Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford), Gamaleya, Sinopharm/BIBP and Janssen (Johnson&Johnson).
Spain
Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford or Covishield-Serum Institute of India), Janssen (Johnson&Johnson) and Sinovac (CoronaVac).
Finland
Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford or Covishield-Serum Institute of India), Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), Sinopharm/BIBP and Sinovac (CoronaVac).
France
Pfizer/BioNTech, Modern, AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford) and Janssen (Johnson&Johnson)
Netherlands
AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford or Covishield-Serum Institute of India), Pfizer/BioNTech, Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), Moderna, Sinopharm/BIBP and Sinovac (CoronaVac).
Ireland
Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford) and Janssen (Johnson&Johnson).
Italy
Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford) and Janssen (Johnson&Johnson).
Portugal
Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford) and Janssen (Johnson&Johnson). It is important to emphasize that the decree of the Portuguese government that allowed the entry of passengers from Brazil — fully vaccinated or not — does not inform whether other immunization agents, in addition to those already applied in Portugal, are accepted by the country.
Czech republic
AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford or Covishield-Serum Institute of India), Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Janssen (Johnson&Johnson).
United Kingdom
Pfizer/BioNTech, Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), Moderna and AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford).
Switzerland
Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford or Covishield-Serum Institute of India), Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), Sinopharm/BIBP, and Sinovac (CoronaVac).