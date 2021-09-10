What vaccines are accepted for traveling to Europe?

The reopening of countries to fully vaccinated passengers from Brazil reinforced the demand for vaccines that, theoretically, would be more accepted outside the country. See the vaccines that the main European countries admit.

The reopening of European countries to fully vaccinated passengers coming from Brazil generated a search for vaccines against covid-19 which, theoretically, would be more accepted outside the country.

The idea, however, does not make sense from a sanitary point of view — since all immunizations applied in Brazil reduce the risk of serious cases of coronaviruses and hospitalizations — nor from a tourism point of view, since the choice of vaccines hinders the immunization and hinders the return of world tourism.

According to The Economist magazine in an article published in late July, the most accepted vaccines on international travel are from AstraZeneca (by nearly 120 countries), Pfizer/BioNTech (for nearly 90) and Sputnik V (for more than 60 countries). ).

Germany, Spain, France, Finland, Portugal and Switzerland are some of the European countries that allowed the entry of fully vaccinated tourists from Brazil. Ireland, for example, allows the entry of any Brazilian traveler — fully vaccinated or not.

See below the vaccines accepted by the main European countries:

Germany

Pfizer/BioNTech, Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), Moderna, AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria, produced in Oxford, England, or Covishield, produced by the Serum Institute of India and, in Brazil, in partnership with Fiocruz).

Austria

Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford or Covishield-Serum Institute of India), Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), Moderna, Sinovac (Coronavac) and Sinopharm/BIBP.

Belgium

Pfizer/BioNTech, Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), Moderna and AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford).

Denmark

Pfizer/BioNTech, Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), Moderna and AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford).

Croatia

Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford), Gamaleya, Sinopharm/BIBP and Janssen (Johnson&Johnson).

Spain

Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford or Covishield-Serum Institute of India), Janssen (Johnson&Johnson) and Sinovac (CoronaVac).

Finland

Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford or Covishield-Serum Institute of India), Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), Sinopharm/BIBP and Sinovac (CoronaVac).

France

Pfizer/BioNTech, Modern, AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford) and Janssen (Johnson&Johnson)

Netherlands

AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford or Covishield-Serum Institute of India), Pfizer/BioNTech, Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), Moderna, Sinopharm/BIBP and Sinovac (CoronaVac).

Ireland

Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford) and Janssen (Johnson&Johnson).

Italy

Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford) and Janssen (Johnson&Johnson).

Portugal

Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford) and Janssen (Johnson&Johnson). It is important to emphasize that the decree of the Portuguese government that allowed the entry of passengers from Brazil — fully vaccinated or not — does not inform whether other immunization agents, in addition to those already applied in Portugal, are accepted by the country.

Czech republic

AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford or Covishield-Serum Institute of India), Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Janssen (Johnson&Johnson).

United Kingdom

Pfizer/BioNTech, Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), Moderna and AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford).

Switzerland

Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria-Oxford or Covishield-Serum Institute of India), Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), Sinopharm/BIBP, and Sinovac (CoronaVac).