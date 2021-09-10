WhatsApp tests function to delete chats on multiple devices

This Thursday (9), WhatsApp released a new test version of its application for Android. The novelty, number “2.21.19.3”, can be obtained from the Google Play Store Betas Program and allows users more autonomy regarding their conversation history between devices.

According to the specialized website WABeta Info, the new trial version of WhatsApp will allow users to delete chats on different devices simultaneously. Although it seems simple, the novelty will avoid possible headaches, since in the current version of the platform it is necessary to manually delete the conversation history in each access point.

It is possible to check the change “in operation” through an image capture, provided by the WABetaInfo. According to the source, the new feature will work automatically once installed by the user, eliminating the need for extra configurations.

Screenshot of the new WhatsApp feature, responsible for synchronizing conversation management across different devices. (Source: WABeta Info, WhatsApp / Reproduction)Source: WABeta Info, WhatsApp

Availability

Currently, the new trial version of WhatsApp is only available to Android platform users who are enrolled in the Google Play Store Betas Program. However, it shouldn’t be long before the feature hits the App Store and other official stores — just as it did with the “multi-device” feature itself.