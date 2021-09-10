WhatsApp will no longer work on some mobile phones

Phones with iOS 9 operating system and Android 4.0.4 or lower will no longer be supported with the app

As of November 1st, the WhatsApp instant messaging app will end services on multiple devices.

Phones with iOS 9 operating system and Android 4.0.4 or lower will no longer support the app.

The app tests new options for ‘last seen’. WhatsApp also announced that it is testing a version that allows users to choose from among their contacts who can and cannot see the ‘last seen’ option.

The novelty, which is in the initial testing phase, would allow the information to be branched so that only the contacts chosen by the user would be able to have it.

See which devices WhatsApp will end its activities

Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2;

Sony: Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L, Xperia Arc S;

LG: LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q.



CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, and Ascend D2;

ZTE: Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo;

Others: Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.