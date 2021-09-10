WhatsApp will stop working on some cell phone models

This week WhatsApp announced a list of new updates, which will cause the app to stop working on some cell phone models.

The change is effective from November 1st and older versions of 4.1 for Android, iOS 10 and KaiOS 2.5.1 will no longer be able to use the application.

Check out the cell phones that will no longer run WhatsApp:

Apple: if the iPhone no longer supports iOS 10 or higher upgrade

Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2

LG: LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q

ZTE: ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo

Huawei: Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2

Sony: Sony Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L and Xperia Arc S

Others: Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.

(With information from Jornal Contabil)

