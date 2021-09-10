Where were you on 9/11? NY residents remember the day of the attack on the towers – 09/10/2021

The terrorist attacks that brought down the Twin Towers complete 20 years on September 11th.

In these two decades, the area where the former World Trade Center was located has undergone an extensive reconstruction process, with the inauguration of works such as the One World Trade Center skyscraper, with more than 540 meters in height; the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, which displays the names of bombing victims engraved in bronze panels around water mirrors; and the striking architectural monument Oculus, signed by Santiago Calatrava and which, seen from the outside, resembles a bird with open wings, about to take flight.

The One World Trade Center building and, at the bottom, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum Image: Brittany Petronella

But what do New Yorkers think of the new landscape created in the area that housed the Twin Towers — and that ended up becoming a tourist destination in the Big Apple? And what are your most memorable memories of the old World Trade Center?

To know this, Our talked to four people (two Americans and two Brazilians) who have lived in New York for over 20 years. See what they said:

Evan Giniger, American

Born in New York and with life built in the city

Image: Personal archive

What was your relationship with the old WTC: “The World Trade Center was a symbol of our landscape. Arriving in Manhattan by car or landing in New York by plane, I felt at home seeing the towers. For a New Yorker, the World Trade Center was like the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and Central Park It was part of everything we loved here And I’ve visited the towers at least 12 times in my life My parents took me there when I was a kid and as an adult I always took friends who were in New York to see the buildings and climb to the top.”

Where were you on 9/11: “On the morning of the attacks, I was already in my office, which was only two kilometers from the Twin Towers. Suddenly, someone came from the street and said that the World Trade Center was on fire. We went to the window, which offered a view. light to the towers and we saw smoke coming out of one of the buildings. The TV was already reporting that one plane had hit the WTC, but initially we thought it was a small aircraft that had crashed due to a pilot error. plane appearing in the sky and crashing into the second tower.

Photos taken by Evan Giniger from his office window on the day of the attack Image: Evan Giniger

At that moment, we realized that it was not an accident. The news said that New York was under attack and people in the office began to cry. To be safe, we exited the building, but when we reached the street, we saw one of the towers collapsing. Soon after, the city closed: there were no more trains, buses or subways circulating.”

That day I walked back to the house on a three-hour walk. The feeling was one of shock and helplessness”

What do you think of the rebuilt area: “I’m speechless when I visit the memorial to the victims of the attacks and I remember that tragedy. I always think it could be me in one of the towers on the day of the attack. Or my family. Or one of my friends.”

How New York Changed with the Attacks: “I am proud to see the beautiful architecture that now marks the former World Trade Center area. And, even more, to see how New York has recovered and not let itself be broken by the attacks.”

The attack did not change the spirit of our city”

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum displays victims’ names on bronze panels Image: Brittany Petronella/NYC Company

José Nivaldo Santana, Brazilian

Moved to the city over 30 years ago. Lives in the Big Apple since then

Image: Personal archive

What was your relationship with the old WTC: “After moving here, I visited the Twin Towers several times as a tourist. It was possible to climb to the top of the World Trade Center. I even went there in March 2001 with family. I found the architecture of the buildings very interesting.”

Where were you on 9/11: “At the time, I was working in a jewelry store two blocks from the Empire State Building, about 3 miles from the WTC. But on September 11, I stayed home on sick leave and watched the attacks on television.

I went out into the street and from where I lived in Queens I could see a lot of smoke in the sky and hear the sirens. There were a lot of people crying all over the place”

What do you think of the rebuilt area: “I think that tower, the One World Trade Center, is ugly. And I never went back to that place after the attacks. I don’t think it’s right to do tourism in a place where so many people died.

For me, it would be the same as walking in a cemetery”

José Nivaldo Santana, in a 1998 photo, with the Twin Towers in the background Image: Personal archive

How New York Changed with the Attacks: “Life in New York has not completely returned to normal in these 20 years. Today, we live with much more police than before 2001. There is greater control, for example, so that people can participate in large events, such as the party of New Year’s Eve in Times Square. On these occasions, our backpacks are still searched and it is not possible to carry objects such as umbrellas. But New York has become safer.”

Seth Kugel, American

A New York resident for decades, he is the author of the Amigo Gringo channel, with videos that present New York cultural aspects to Brazilians

Image: Alcir N da Silva

What was your relationship with the old WTC: “For a few years, I had a job right next to the Twin Towers. And so I always saw that region as a place to work. And the World Trade Center was mostly that: a financial center where people went to work. very close relationship with this area of ​​New York. I found the Twin Towers a bit ugly, but I know they were a symbol of the city.”

Where were you on 9/11: “At that time, I no longer worked in the WTC area. I lived on 181 Street, 17 kilometers from the Twin Towers, and when I turned on the TV, the first tower had already fallen and the second was on fire. I didn’t know about the attacks, I didn’t immediately realize that it was the Twin Towers. Since there was only one building in the images, it didn’t really sink in.

It was hard to understand that I was watching hundreds or thousands of people die on television”

O what do you think of the rebuilt area: “I was there less than a year, and there are still works being built. The memorial is worth visiting. And the Oculus is a beautiful work. Inside, there is a mall with elegant stores. It’s a mall with a nice architecture. But personally, I’m not very interested in visiting this area of ​​New York. But for those who want to visit, there are many things to do there these days.”

The architectural monument Oculus, signed by the Spanish Santiago Calatrava Image: Brittany Petronella/NYC Company

Interios do Oculus, a commercial center built in the Twin Towers region Image: Brittany Petronella/NYC Company

How New York Changed with the Attacks: “The form of policing in the city has changed since the attack. There is a greater presence of police at public events and in places like the subway. born or were children in 2001 and are not aware of what happened on September 11.”

Eli Lima, Brazilian

Moved to the city in 1996. Lives in the Big Apple since then.

Eli Lima, New York Image: Personal archive

What was your relationship with the old WTC: “I worked for a long time near the World Trade Center. And the Twin Towers always impressed me a lot with their gigantic structure. It was beautiful architecture. I asked myself: ‘How did they manage to make these huge buildings?’. I liked the area a lot. For me , it was a tourist place”.

Where were you on 9/11: “At the time of the attacks, I was on the subway. And halfway there, the cars stopped at a station, the police came in and asked everyone to leave. I went up to the street and found the city stopped. I went back to the city. the house walking and when I got there I saw the attacks on television. It looked like a horror movie.”

From where I lived, I could see the smoke from the buildings. And at first I thought it was an accident, that the pilot had accidentally crashed the plane. But then came the second plane, which made me see it was an attack”

“And then came the images of people throwing themselves out of the windows of the Twin Towers. My desperate family started calling from Brazil. I felt sad and agony. It felt like the world was ending.”

What do you think of the rebuilt area: “Today, I don’t even like to go near it. For me, that place is a cemetery. It’s a cemetery where they built beautiful things, like the memorial for the people who died.

It’s a sad part of town. It doesn’t make sense to see tourists taking pictures there”

The set of new monuments: the memorial, the Oculus and, in the background, the base of the new building Image: Brittany Petronella/NYC Company

How New York Changed with the Attacks: “After the attacks, I was afraid to go into places like the city’s subway. And I still have a bit of this fear today. Fear of a bomb or a suicide attack. And today, on certain streets in New York, there are cameras all over the place. Also, there are more police on the streets.”