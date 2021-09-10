Which Covid vaccines are accepted to enter Europe? | World

The idea, however, does not make sense from a sanitary point of view – since all immunizations applied in Brazil reduce the risk of severe cases of Covid-19 and hospitalizations – not even from the tourism point of view, since the choice of vaccines hinders immunization and hinders the return of world tourism.
According to “The Economist”, in a text published at the end of July, the most accepted vaccines on international travel are those from AstraZeneca (for nearly 120 countries), Pfizer-BioNTech (for nearly 90) and Sputnik V (for over 60).
See below the vaccines accepted by the main European countries:
- Germany: AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria), CoviShield (AstraZeneca’s vaccine made in India), Janssen (by Johnson&Johnson), Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech
- Austria: AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria and CoviShield), CoronaVac, Janssen (J&J), Moderna, Pfizer and Sinopharm/BIBP
- Belgium: AstraZeneca, Janssen, Moderna and Pfizer
- Croatia: AstraZeneca, Sputnik V (Gamaleya Institute), Janssen, Moderna, Pfizer and Sinopharm/BIBP
- Denmark: AstraZeneca, Janssen, Moderna and Pfizer
- Spain: AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria and CoviShield), CoronaVac, Janssen and Pfizer
- Finland: AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria and CoviShield), CoronaVac, Janssen, Moderna, Pfizer and Sinopharm/BIBP
- France: AstraZeneca, Janssen, Moderna and Pfizer
- Netherlands: AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria and CoviShield), CoronaVac, Janssen, Moderna, Pfizer and Sinopharm/BIBP
- Ireland: AstraZeneca, Janssen, Moderna and Pfizer
- Italy: AstraZeneca, Janssen, Moderna and Pfizer
- Portugal*: AstraZeneca, Janssen, Moderna and Pfizer
- Czech republic: AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria and CoviShield), Janssen, Moderna and Pfizer
- United Kingdom: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen, Moderna and AstraZeneca
- Switzerland: AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria and CoviShield), CoronaVac, Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), Moderna, Pfizer and Sinopharm/BIBP