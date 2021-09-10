Whindersson Nunes ironizes Felipe Neto after investing in football

Whindersson Nunes and Felipe Neto staged a great exchange of barbs on Twitter last night, which lasted until this morning. The two YouTubers, who had been “stranged” before, returned to throwing hints at each other: this time, due to football.

The fight between the two began when Whindersson was charged by a follower to help Vasco, like Felipe Neto and Marcelo Adnet do with Botafogo. He then denied the idea and said he had other priorities: “I’m funding a research for an engine adapted to power any type of wheelchair, and a device that leaves a fluorescent stain in the potholes of the roads, so no one gets into an accident at night. , since they don’t cover the holes. I won’t spend anything on the team, just root for it,” he wrote.

Shortly thereafter, sports journalist José Passini entered the story and provoked Whindersson: “That’s why you are [sic] cuckold,” he wrote, but then deleted the post. “But the record remains of the day we entered the mind of the man who refused to help Vasco da Gama,” he joked afterwards.

Upset by the prank, Whindersson appeared on the social network and indicated that he would sue Passini. It was at that moment that Felipe Neto appeared, in defense of the journalist. “Anyone who wants to speak ill of Passini will have to take me down first. Brother, you will [sic] having more lawyers than Eike Batista,” wrote the youtuber, who reported making several donations to NGOs and institutes, and still helps soccer.

“I invested almost a million reais in the creation of the VERO Institute for digital education. I created the ‘Shut up is dead’ movement, to support people who are persecuted for their opinion. And I’m going to spend it on a team, yes,” replied Felipe. The answer made Whindersson appear to sneer.

“Congratulations, it’s Jesus himself. The guy manages to get into everything,” he wrote, who then responded to a follower who said the comedian could spend the money on whatever he wanted. “Exactly, what does my way of spending my money have to do with his? A por** trip! Moleque cursed me for free, out of nowhere, and without context, now there will be Eike Batista’s lawyers for Felipe Neto. 8 in the morning,” he noted.