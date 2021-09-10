Whindersson Nunes mocks Felipe Neto in virtual conflict on Twitter – Zoeira

the comedian Whindersson Nunes and youtuber Felipe Neto entered into a virtual conflict on Thursday night (9). The exchange of barbs continued until this Friday morning (10). The confusion on Twitter started when Piauí was charged for a profile to financially help his heart team, the Vasco da Gama. The idea came after Botafogo fans, Marcelo Adnet and Felipe Neto made a big donation to the team from Rio de Janeiro and helped the team to bring a reinforcement to the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. Although, Whindersson Nunes denied any help to the cruzmaltino team.

“I’m financing a research for an engine adapted to power any type of wheelchair, and a device that leaves a fluorescent stain in the potholes of the roads so that nobody gets in an accident at night, since they don’t cover the potholes. I won’t spend anything on the team , just cheer,” replied in tweet Whindersson.

After Whindersson’s publication, sports journalist José Passini joined the conversation and accused the comedian of not contributing because he was betrayed. “That’s why you are [sic] cuckold”, he wrote and then erased: “But it remains the record of the day we entered the mind of the man who refused to help Vasco da Gama”.

The comedian immediately countered, implying that he was going to sue the journalist, when Felipe Neto sided with Passini. “Anyone who wants to speak ill of Passini will have to take me down first. Brother, you will [sic] have more lawyers than Eike Batista,” he said.

Youtuber Felipe Neto also argued that he makes donations to institutes, NGOs, and even so, manages to finance football. “I invested almost one million reais in the creation of the VERO Institute for digital education. I created the ‘Shut up is dead’ movement, to support people who are persecuted for their opinion. And I’m going to spend it on a team, yes,” he declared.

The person from Piauí commented ironically on Felipe Neto’s speech. “Congratulations, it’s Jesus himself”, he joked and declared that the youtuber has a habit of getting into conflicts: “the guy finds a way to get into everything”.

Subtitle: Whindersson Nunes’ response to Felipe Neto’s publication Photograph: Reproduction/Twitter