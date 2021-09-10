Whoever moved or generates energy will not have a bonus on the electricity bill.

The federal government’s bid to ease the impacts of the water crisis, the program that provides discounts on electricity bills for consumers who save energy in the coming months will not benefit everyone. Under the rules established by the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), consumers who have not lived in the same residence since September last year or produce their own energy, the so-called distributed generation, will not be entitled to any type of bonus, even if they reduce consumption in this year.







Electricity bill is even more expensive in Brazil Photo: Marcello Casal Jr / Agência Brasil

The measure is aimed at consumers served by distributors, whether residential, commercial or industrial, who manage to reduce consumption by 10% to 20%. However, it is necessary to have the consumption history measured in the four months, September to December, 2020. This is because the proof of the economy will be made based on the sum of consumption over the next four months, that is, September to December 2021 , to compare with the sum of the same four invoices from 2020. The bonus, however, will only be paid, once, in January 2022.

For the Brazilian Institute of Consumer Protection (Idec), the government should enable the participation of all consumers and create an exceptional possibility for all cases. One suggestion would be that consumers could present the electricity bills of the property they lived in 2020.

The entity also defends a more rigorous model, with penalties for those who do not commit to the economy. That’s because, according to Idec, families with lower income will have difficulty saving, as they cut consumption due to recent increases in tariffs. On the other hand, families with higher incomes, and with more scope for reduction, only participated in a program that provides for penalties.

The government, however, is trying to move away from this model, which refers to rationing in 2001. At the time, the population was forced to reduce consumption by 20%. Who did not meet the goal, paid an additional on the electricity bill. A similar model is also advocated by Pedro Rodrigues, director of CBIE (Brazilian Center for Infrastructure).

“The government’s attempt to reduce demand is a path. But I think this demand will not be voluntarily reduced, as the government thinks. In the residential we already have efficient appliances and the electricity bill has been expensive for a long time, so to reduce 10% to 20% will be a greater effort. And he will make savings in the coming months, to receive in January,” he said. “The problem for lower-income consumers is immediate.”

Rodrigues believes that the non-inclusion of consumers who have changed residence in the program should not cause a distortion, as it should be restricted to a small portion of the program’s target population.

O President of the Brazilian Association of Energy Distributors (Abradee), Marcos Madureira, assesses that the model designed by the government is positive, and that details can be improved throughout the program. “These are details that arise. This is the general rule. There are specific issues that need to be dealt with, checking each specific case,” he said. “It creates a rule for 99% of consumers and there are some who do not fit, then there is a need to analyze these cases, create conditions. The objective is that consumers may be joining,” he said.

To participate in the program, consumers do not need to register or register with distributors, just reduce consumption in the target set by the government. Madureira explains that, over the next few months, the companies are going to inform their customers about the reduction target and the results of the economy. In practice, families do not need to reduce 10% per month, as only the sum will be considered. However, it is necessary to have a clock reading at least in the accounts referring to September and December.

The program is part of a set of measures to try to reduce energy demand in the coming months and avoid blackouts during peak hours. The promised bonus, of R$ 0.50 for each kilowatt-hour (kWh), will be paid by the consumers themselves, through a rate called System Service Charges (ESS), paid both by consumers served by distributors and by free market consumers, such as industries, who buy energy directly from the supplier.

Distributed generation

Government rules also excluded those consumers who generate their own energy from the program. For Madureira, the measure is positive, as this type of generation already has benefits. Today, consumers who have solar panels at home are free of charge. “If someone didn’t have distributed generation last year and installed it, they are no longer paying a large part of the energy bill. It wouldn’t make sense to give an additional incentive,” he says.

In turn, the technical director of the Brazilian Association of Distributed Generation (ABGD), Joaquim Rolim, assesses that there is no technical reason for excluding these consumers. According to him, the energy produced by these systems reduces the need for production from other sources, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric. “In addition, there are gains with reduced losses, as it is produced with the consumer load. Additionally, distributed generation produces more energy in the afternoon, when energy consumption is higher in Brazil in the second half of the year.”