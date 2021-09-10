Widow of Paulinho, from Clothes Nova, gets pregnant months after the singer’s death

Elaine Soares, 54, widow of singer Paulinho, who was part of the group Roupa Nova and died in December 2020 as a result of covid-19, announced that she is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

In her profile on social networks, Elaine said that the pregnancy was a gift for the artist, who would turn 69 last Monday (6). To perform the procedure, she used gametes frozen by the singer – which he had collected after the discovery of cancer.

“This is the biggest birthday present for both of us. Remember the gametes we froze and that I’m the only one allowed to use? Yeah. Soon our baby will be here. My best gift. Thanks daddy,” he published.

Elaine Soares’ pregnancy takes place in the midst of a legal dispute that involves the inheritance left by Paulinho, and the search for recognition of the stable relationship she had with the singer.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Quem, Soares explained that the famous two sons, Twigg de Souza Santos and Pedro Paulo Castor dos Santos, did not include her in the inventory on the division of assets.

Elaine claims that she lived with the artist for 16 years and that the couple’s photo collection proves their union.

At the same time, the brothers’ lawyer rebutted the widow and stated that she had been wanted by Paulinho’s two sons to “take care of all the formalities and bureaucracies resulting from the death”, including the issue of probate.