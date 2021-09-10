Widow of Paulinho, from Roupa Nova, is pregnant with the singer nine months after his death – Zoeira

Psychologist and lawyer Elaine Soares Bastos, 52, widow of Paulinho, vocalist of the band Clothes Nova, announced that she underwent artificial insemination and is pregnant with the singer. The musician died as a result of Covid-19, in December 2020.

Elaine surprised everyone with the news last Monday (6), the day the musician would turn 69 years old. She told that used frozen gametes from Paulinho, who would have done the procedure when he discovered cancer.

read more

The couple had started a fertilization process in 2009.

“This is the biggest birthday present for both of us. Remember the gametes we froze and that I’m the only one allowed to use? Yes. Soon our baby will be here. My best gift. Thank you, Daddy,” wrote the widow.

remember

court dispute

The psychologist fights in court against Twigg de Souza Santos and Pedro Paulo Castor dos Santos, sons of the musician, to request the stable union recognition with Paulinho and, consequently, be part of the inheritance. She claims not to have been included in the inventory.

Pedro Paulo filed a lawsuit at the 7th Court of Successions and Orphans of the TJRJ, on December 16, 2020, to enter the inventory of the artist’s assets. In the process, he also enabled his sister, Twigg.

See too

On January 11, 2021, Elaine filed a petition, in the same process, requesting her qualification in the inventory.

Sought, the psychologist did not respond to requests from the Folhapress nor did he answer the phone calls. However, to the magazine Who, said the brothers want her to become a “beggar”.

“Paulinho called me ‘girlfriend’. I’ve been dependent on him on the IRPF since 2006 and I’ve already joined the INSS to be entitled to a pension. What I’m doing is a common-law marriage regulation, but his children are making it difficult because they want me to go out into the street, become a beggar,” she said.

Children deny exclusion from inheritance

Through their lawyers, Paulinho’s children claim that Elaine never deleted from inventory because, even if it were the case, the appropriate procedural moment does not present a hypothesis for the exclusion.

“I reiterate that there is no possibility or adequate procedural moment for one of the heirs to be excluded, as the probate process was opened, but not even the first statements were presented. This means that neither the assets left by the deceased were presented, not even if has a will and/or other heirs,” says the note.

The lawyers claim that Pedro Paulo and Twigg established contact with Elaine in order to meet and deal with the formalities and bureaucracies resulting from Paulinho’s death, but that Elaine would have refused the meeting and alleged that she was not right at the time to deal with this matter.

“Paulinho’s children acted with extreme caution when distributing the inventory within the proper period and never excluded Elaine from absolutely any possibility. There is no confusion in the inventory., given that the goods were not yet related,” the text concludes.

Paulinho’s trajectory

Paulo César dos Santos was born in Rio de Janeiro on September 6, 1952, he was a percussionist and vocalist for Roupa Nova, although he is best known for his performances. His history in music began in the 1970s, when he started to form the dance band ‘Los Panchos Villa’, with also friends from Roupa Nova Kiko and Feghali.

After an invitation made by one of the members of the group ‘Os Famks’, he migrated from the band and took guitarist Kiko with him.

Photograph: Reproduction/Instagram

One of the most powerful voices in Roupa Nova, Paulinho had as mandatory hits to be sung at shows – such as Whiskey a Go-Go. He even recorded vocals with Linha Nova with important names in music, such as the group ‘The Commodores’, in Esse Tal de Repi Enroll. Ivete Sangalo (in O Sal da Terra) and Elba Ramalho (in Fé Cega, Faca Amolada) also made partnerships.

One of the rare moments when he left the group was in 2009, when, citing health problems, he was replaced by former lead singer of Rádio Táxi, Maurício Gasperini, in three shows.

In 2009, the band received a Latin Grammy in the category ‘best contemporary Brazilian pop album’, competing with Rita Lee, Ivete Sangalo, Skank and Jota Quest.