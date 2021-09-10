With a new product, Vale is well positioned on the ESG agenda, analysts say; extraordinary dividends are on the radar

(Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – The mining company Vale (VALE3) held its annual meeting with investors last Thursday (9). Among the main points presented are the decarbonization strategies and the goal of reducing emissions by 2035 by the company.

In the evaluation of financial market analysts, the message of the virtual meeting was generally positive. But, on the negative side, there was a downward revision of the iron ore capacity target for the end of 2022, from 400mt to 370mt, mainly due to licensing delays.

In Morgan Stanley’s assessment, Vale is well positioned to benefit from the trend towards reducing carbon emissions by metal producers, as it offers high quality iron ore and has set “aggressive” emissions-cutting targets.

Vale expects to reduce net “scope 3” emissions by 15% compared to 2018 levels, which will support the industry’s efforts to decarbonise.

In a report, Morgan Stanley writes that it continues with a recommendation overweight (above the market average) for Vale’s shares, due to the strong push of iron ore and the valuation cheaper compared to peers and historical average. The bank estimates a target price of $26 for the miner’s shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

In the bank’s assessment, continued high iron ore prices during the second half of 2021 will likely result in the payment of additional extraordinary dividends.

“We project that Vale will post solid free cash flows in the coming years, despite forecasts of lower iron ore prices and future payments related to the Brumadinho accident, which should allow the company to return excess cash to shareholders for through dividends and/or buybacks”, he writes.

New less polluting product

Keeping an eye on the ESG trend of better social, environmental and governance practices, Vale announced a new product capable of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in steel production by up to 10%.

The product, which is the green briquette, began to be developed in 2004 and allows the mining company to reduce its dependence on sintering, a process that makes intensive use of fossil fuels. It will be used for the company to achieve its goal of reducing carbon emissions.

According to Vale, the initial production should be in 2023, with an initial capacity of 7 million tons of the product per year. The expectation is that this capacity will be expanded, to more than 50 million tons per year, which would reduce emissions by about 6 million tons of carbon equivalent per year.

According to the Levante analysis house, the initiative is positive, as Vale invests in new technologies and solutions to reduce carbon emissions in its chain, reducing ESG risks linked to the company. “However, we do not expect relevant impacts in the short term, as this project does not have a considerable investment and should only generate results in the long term.”

In a report, Itaú BBA also draws attention to the new product. “We see the initiative as fundamental, as it aims to ensure the sustainability of its operations in the long term, but we note that investors may not pay for it in advance”, he writes.

The bank has a recommendation performer (performance above the market average) and target price of US$ 25 for the mining company’s shares traded on the American stock exchange.

Dividends

Vale will distribute semiannual dividends soon and, according to analysts, extraordinary dividends may be announced beyond the minimum of US$5.3 billion estimated for September.

In Bradesco BBI’s view, dividends can be accelerated in the second half of this year amid the tax reform in Brazil, which should increase taxes on dividends. The bank projects a total payment of US$8.3 billion in dividends in the second half, with US$3 billion in extraordinary earnings.

“The company reiterated its new net debt expansion target of $15 billion, which, in our opinion, provides a cushion for maintaining robust dividend payments in the future,” analysts write.

The bank has a recommendation performer for Vale’s shares traded on the US stock exchange and target price of US$26. According to analysts, the fundamentals of the iron ore market still favorable in 2022, with sustained prices above US$100 justify the position.

The recommendation is also based on the gradual normalization of operating trends, with higher volumes and lower costs, an expectation of strong generation of free cash flow and the potential for distribution of dividends.

Levante also sees the reduction in the estimated cash disbursement in 2021 translating into a larger amount of proceeds distributed to shareholders in the second half, “which could raise the already high dividend yield of the company”.

