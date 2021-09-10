With contract near the end, Diego projects retirement with Flamengo shirt: “Strong possibility” | Flamengo

Flamengo has already decided to propose the renewal, and Diego has also made it clear that his future is in Flamengo. The contract for shirt 10 ends on December 31st, and the desire is to extend his stay until he decides to withdraw from the pitch.

In an interview with the podcast “Barbacast”, Diego treated the continuity at the club with ease and hinted that the resolution of a new bond will not be problematic. At 36, the midfielder left the future in the club’s hands, but admitted that he wants to retire wearing red and black.

“It’s a strong possibility to end my career at Flamengo. I have a very strong connection with this club, I’m very happy here, I respect the board’s plans a lot. We have something in common, which is the good of Flamengo”

– Is what I want. I am always here body and soul. I want the good of Flamengo so much that if one day the club says that the best thing is to end the partnership, excellent, sensational. Is what I want? No. But we build a loyalty relationship.

Asked if following in the footsteps of former teammate Juan, who retired and continued as a club employee, is an option, Diego was more measured. Despite leaving the possibility open, he spoke of an athlete’s sacrificial routine and the need to spend more time with his family.

“It’s a possibility, it’s not a certainty. It’s been 20 years as a professional and the player’s life demands a lot mentally, physically. The presence as a father, friend, husband…”

– All this will need to be reassessed because a rest is needed. Even I’m challenge-driven. I think about following projects that are already built, but football is in my vein, Flamengo is in my vein. It’s a possibility.