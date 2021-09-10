With covid-19, Marília Mendonça talks to her son via video call

Marília Mendonça had to isolate herself after being diagnosed with covid-19. Because of this, he had to distance himself from his son, Leo, 1 year and 9 months old, from his relationship with singer Murilo Huff.
In an image shared by the sertaneja on her social networks, she appears talking to the boy through a video call on her cell phone. Both appear in the image with sad faces. “That’s what hurts the most,” she wrote in the photo posted on Twitter.
Already on Instagram, he declared that he misses the boy. “I love you infinitely. I miss you a lot. A lot, a lot, a lot, a lot,” she said in the caption of the post, made by Stories.
After testing positive for covid-19 the day before yesterday, Marília Mendonça reassured fans the next day when she announced that everything was fine with her. On Twitter, the singer said that she took tests and, vaccinated with the first dose, remembered the importance of vaccination.
“Here everything is fine, my loves. I have already done all the exams, there is no risk of any complications, thank God and thanks to the first dose of the vaccine I had already taken? Also, always pay attention to the importance of the vaccine? fulfilling the isolation!”, he wrote on the social network.
— PROMISES 35%? (@MariliaMRal) September 8, 2021
In a sequence of stories on Instagram, the artist said she had done two tests to find out if she had the virus. “I had flu symptoms, I thought it was sinusitis and I did two tests that came back negative for covid-19. In the third, it was positive and it was a scare for me,” he said. Marília stated that she immediately isolated herself and only had mild symptoms, such as a headache.
The singer also said she was sure that the vaccination helped her. “I only had the opportunity to take one dose and it helped me a lot not to have complications. Get vaccinated,” he concluded.