With covid-19, Marília Mendonça talks to her son via video call

Marília Mendonça had to isolate herself after being diagnosed with covid-19. Because of this, he had to distance himself from his son, Leo, 1 year and 9 months old, from his relationship with singer Murilo Huff.

In an image shared by the sertaneja on her social networks, she appears talking to the boy through a video call on her cell phone. Both appear in the image with sad faces. “That’s what hurts the most,” she wrote in the photo posted on Twitter.

Already on Instagram, he declared that he misses the boy. “I love you infinitely. I miss you a lot. A lot, a lot, a lot, a lot,” she said in the caption of the post, made by Stories.