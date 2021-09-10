With Devil’s Redemption, Netflix series has bittersweet ending · TV News

Rescued by Netflix three years ago after being canceled by Fox, Lucifer has finally found its official finale with the release of its final season this Friday (10) on the streaming service. With an arc that concludes the Devil’s redemption, the series’ ending is dignified but leaves a bittersweet aftertaste in the fan’s mouth.

After suffering from the imminent wear and tear of his narrative in the fifth year, Lucifer was in danger of extending himself to the point of smothering the story of the protagonist played by Tom Ellis. However, as absurd as some choices might be, the alternatives found to end the plot end up being justified.

Showrunner of the attraction in his later years, Joe Henderson found many possibilities to oxygenate the series without being left running in the same place. Based on the character created by Neil Gaiman within the Sandman universe — another work that will win a live-action series on Netflix — the production looked within its narrative biblical origins that could be used in the plot.

[Atenção: este texto contém spoilers da última temporada de Lucifer]

In addition to Lucifer, Amenadiel (DB Woodside) and countless angels and demons introduced into the plot, the series brought Cain (Tom Welling), Eve (Inbar Lavi) and even God (Dennis Haysbert) to interact with the human characters. Narrative features such as musicals, black and white episodes and even an unprecedented animated sequence helped to make the plot (a little) livelier.

To make as much or more impact than in previous years, the alternative used to shake up the final year of the series was the introduction of Rory (Brianna Hildebrand), a teenage angel who appears seeking revenge against the Devil. The big twist, however, is the revelation that the girl is actually the daughter of Lucifer and Chloe (Lauren German) who traveled back in time to kill her father.

Chloe and Lucifer excited

Going forward with the details would deliver unnecessary spoilers, but what at first seemed like a desperate attitude by the writers to deliver something new turns out to be a great option to complete the title character’s arc of redemption. Lucifer, after all, has always been about the evolution of his protagonist and the ability to prove himself as a failed (heavenly) person, not the red-skinned, horned, arrow-tailed devil they’ve painted for millennia.

Rory’s arrival also prevents Chloe from being ostracized from being just a crutch for her lover. In recent seasons, the detective had gone from being a self-supporting pillar to being Lucifer’s moral and sexual support. In sixth grade, she gets back to walking and thinking on her own, and is rewarded with a conclusion true to the character’s story.

In a farewell atmosphere, the series ends with dignity the story of all its supporting characters. Part of Lucifer’s redemption was always giving his own what was rightfully theirs, whether it be attention, love, friendship or respect. There are hardly any loose ends left, and even Dan (Kevin Alejandro) manages to end his trajectory so that his death in fifth grade wasn’t just a failed attempt to reinvigorate the attraction, either.

Like almost all endings, Lucifer’s ending couldn’t be less bittersweet. A series that, to do justice to its universe, rose from the dead to become a streaming phenomenon and win fans around the world. Saying goodbye is never easy, but Netflix’s appeal makes it the sad and fair way it should be.

