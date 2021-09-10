With gas approaching R$ 100, the product is again used more

Micro-entrepreneur Reginaldo Alves has felt the impact of the soaring of two key economic prices: cooking gas and meat. Installed in a small shed in Pindamonhangaba (SP), a municipality in the Vale do Paraíba region, it has been manufacturing wood stove and barbecue since 2016.

Last month, Alves sold 25 portable wood stoves used by families for everyday cooking. “It was the best month for sales of wood stoves, even surpassing the peak of the truck drivers’ strike in May 2018.”

On the other hand, barbecue sales disappointed. There were no more than 15 units in August. In normal times, they would reach 30. In other years, in August, when the cold ends, people are already starting to prepare for the get-togethers, and the demand for barbecue grills increases, explains Alves. The demand for wood stoves is usually no more than eight units per month.

The micro-entrepreneur attributes the inversion in sales to the inflation of meat and gas, which reduced the appetite for barbecue and made Brazilians with lower incomes turn to portable wood stoves to save on fuel.

In 12 months until August, the price of both products rose 31%, triple the general inflation of 9.30%, accumulated in the period, according to the IPCA-15 (Extended Consumer Price Index-15), by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). The prices of the gas canister and the beef steak, the preferred cut for the barbecue, are now close to R$100.

The gallop of quotations for the two items changed the logic of Alves’ business. “This year it’s different: I’m winning with the rise in gas and losing with the increase in the price of meat”, says the micro-entrepreneur, who summarizes two sides of the same problem: the lack of control over inflation.

Made of firebrick and iron, the portable wood stove is more valuable than the barbecue. The best-selling model today, with three mouths, costs R$650. The barbecue, made from recycled drums, costs R$285.

Despite the higher value, Alves says that the profit margin on the stove is smaller compared to the barbecue. But, according to the micro-entrepreneur, what weighs most for him is not the gain. “Personally, I would rather be selling 25 barbecues for R$ 285 to 25 stoves for R$ 650”, he says. The reason is the purpose of the product.

He, who often delivers to customers, recognizes that he is much more satisfied with the buyer’s reaction when he receives the barbecue, already planning the meetings. In the case of the wood stove, the climate is different. “The first thing they say is that they are buying to cook beans, and we see the desperation of the families to save some money so they can buy food, pay the electricity bill.”

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.