With J embezzled, Corinthians trains by sectors in the rain this Thursday

Corinthians returned to CT Joaquim Grava this Thursday to conduct another training session focused on the match against Atlético-GO, under the rain that fell on São Paulo this afternoon.

As usual, the athletes who acted for more than 45 minutes against Juventude did a separate activity, performing an activation with the ball on Field 1 and then going to the inner part of the CT and for regenerative work under the care of the team. of physiotherapy.

The rest of the group was under Sylvinho’s orders. After the warm-up and a work of losing pressure in Field 3, the coach separated the squad into two groups: the defenders together with the full-backs and the midfielders with the forwards.

With the coach, the defenders performed a specific job of defensive positioning and movement. The others underwent training in offensive actions, in Field 4.

Striker Jô did not participate in the activity this Thursday. According to a statement from the club, he was released to resolve private matters. In physical transition, midfielder Adson also missed out. As happened on Wednesday, he participated in the warm-up with the group and, later, did a ball practice with coach Fabrício Pimenta.

On Friday, Timão will do the penultimate training session before the trip to Goiânia. On Sunday, the team from Alvinegra visits Atlético-GO, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship, at 18:15.

