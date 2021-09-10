With relative in critical condition, family accuses Hospam of negligence

Published at 6pm this Thursday (9)

The family of an 80-year-old man sought the Lighthouse, this Thursday morning (9), disgusted by the lack of structure at the Professor Agamenon Magalhães Hospital (Hospam) and the lack of diagnosis, which, according to them, contributed to a worsening of the patient’s health to the point of going to ICU in Calf transferred in serious condition.

The daughter Maria Aparecida de Araújo, 40 years old, agricultural, resident of Tancredo Neves, in Serra Talhada, informed that his father was admitted to the unit on August 18, spent only one night and was released. After he got worse, they paid for a consultation, had him hospitalized again, and for 10 days he was hospitalized, there was no accurate diagnosis.

”I would like to draw the attention of government officials and the direction of the Professor Agamenon Magalhães Hospital. I was with my 80-year-old father, hospitalized there for more than 10 days, but the hospital does not have the structure to provide assistance in relation to exams, there is only blood count, there is no ultrasound, a tomography. My father had pneumonia and the medical team couldn’t find out, they had to send it to Caruaru”, said the daughter, continuing:

”My father is currently in an ICU intubated in Bezerros, now they have stopped to imagine the despair of the family at that distance, the suffering of us. I am outraged with this situation in this hospital that does not have the resources to do an ultrasound. Honestly, Serra Talhada’s health is going from bad to worse. Where are the funds for health? I honestly am very upset about this situation. We want providence and a solution for more families not to go through what we are going through.”

The grandson Luz Henrique, 22, as well as the whole family, was revolted by the situation: “We had an ultrasound, tomography and exam of the private medulla, but the doctors only said that it was a suspected stroke, that it was a diabetic or intestinal infection. and in Caruaru on the first x-ray they said it was pneumonia. When he got there, on Saturday, he stayed in the red room with two days old and went to the ICU in Bezerros in a very serious condition. It’s in a very delicate situation, so we’re angry how is it that with so many doctors in Hospam they didn’t discover pneumonia? And send it home!”

THE OTHER SIDE

The report of Lighthouse contacted Hospam’s management, but until the end of the matter, we had not received an answer.