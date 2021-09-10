With renovation stopped, Rodrigo Freitas must leave São Paulo | São Paulo

Defender Rodrigo Freitas should not remain at São Paulo after the end of his contract, at the end of December this year. Talks between club and player are at a standstill and, with less than three months to go, a turnaround is unlikely.

Rodrigo Freitas’ desire is to remain, but the player had few opportunities in 2021 with Crespo, staying out of the list of related on several occasions. In addition, other defenders from the base are quoted to rise to the professionals next year.

With no space and with a few minutes played, Rodrigo Freitas’ destiny should be far from Morumbi in the following season. The defender can already sign a pre-contract with any club since July.

Rodrigo Freitas at São Paulo game — Photo: Publicity São Paulo

Revealed at Tricolor’s base, the 22-year-old player was listed for the first time in September 2018, by Diego Aguirre, in a duel against Atlético-MG, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão.

The first game, however, was only in February 2019, in Paulistão, under the command of André Jardine. On the occasion, Rodrigo was a starter, and São Paulo beat São Bento by 1-0, a goal by Hernanes.

After that, the chances for the player almost didn’t appear and, in the middle of 2019, he was loaned to Portimonense, of Portugal. At the European club, Rodrigo Freitas did not stand out either. There were only 12 games and the return to São Paulo in August 2020.

With Crespo, the defender took the field nine times and scored a goal in the 3-0 victory over Ituano (see the goal at the beginning of the report). However, he failed to maintain regularity and opportunities became increasingly remote.

The last chance Rodrigo Freitas had was on August 4, when he entered the second half of the duel against Vasco, for the Copa do Brasil. The match was practically decided.

