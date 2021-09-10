With rockets, protesters block the BR-101 lane again in Joinville

Around 7 pm this Thursday, 9, after having unlocked kilometer 25 of the BR-101, in Joinville, protesters closed the lane again towards Curitiba. Moment was celebrated with fireworks and prayer.

The total interdiction, carried out by the stoppage of truck drivers, lasted about a few minutes, according to a record by Arteris Litoral Sul, the concession’s concession.

At 20:00, only the right lane was still blocked and there was a three-kilometer queue at the site. An hour later, traffic was normalized. The right lane, towards Curitiba, remains blocked.

In Garuva, where there are also protesters, there are no blockades.

