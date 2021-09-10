With the support of the fans, Cruzeiro tries to boost numbers at home in Serie B

Cruzeiro had the support of the fans in the victory over Confiança (Photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM DA Press)

O cruise will receive the support of their fans at Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas, in the next two games of Serie B – against the black Bridge, at 11 am this Saturday, and the factory worker, at 7 pm on Thursday (16). The team’s mission is to convert the incentive from the stands into fuel to rediscover the path of victories and jump in the standings. This weekend, from five to six thousand spectators are expected – around 30% of the stadium’s total capacity, with more than 18 thousand seats.

The fans played an important role in encouraging the team in the 1-0 victory over Confiança, on August 20, at Mineirão, for the 20th round. Although the number of attendees (4,730) was below expectations, the players showed great satisfaction with the affection of the public. The Fox won the three points with a goal by Marcelo Moreno taking a penalty.

Before beating Confiança, Cruzeiro had only beaten Vasco at home: 2-1, for the sixth round, on June 24, at Mineirão – two goals from defensive midfielder Matheus Barbosa, who moved to Atlético-GO at the end of July. In the other commitments, the team drew with Goiás (1 to 1), Guarani (3 to 3), Coritiba (0 to 0), Londrina (2 to 2), Vitória (2 to 2) and Sampaio Corrêa (1 to 1) , besides losing to CRB (4 to 3) and Avaí (3 to 0).

With 12 points out of 30 possible (40%) – two wins, six draws and two defeats – Cruzeiro is the fifth worst host in terms of success, surpassing only Vila Nova-GO (36.3%), Brasil de Pelotas ( 33.3%), Londrina (27.7%) and Trust (24.2%). At the other end, Botafogo has the best index within their domains – eight wins, a draw and a setback (83.3%) – and not for nothing is in the G4, with 38 points.

In the players’ opinion, the presence of the fans in Sete Lagoas will have weight in the technical evolution of the group. “The fans showed in that game against Confiança, doing their part and being one more player for us”, said right-back Raúl Cáceres. “That we can arrive at Arena do Jacaré and put on a show with the release of the fans, which will be very important for us”, added midfielder Claudinho.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo also called for the party of the people of Cruzeiro in Sete Lagoas. “I prefer 6,000 fans at the Arena do Jacaré to the big and empty Mineirão. It is to call the fans to fill the stadium and be the center forward of the team. We have two games at home, one away and then the other at home”, said the coach, unbeaten since he took charge of the team, at the beginning of August (three wins and four draws).

The excess of draws in Serie B – 11 in 22 games – maintains a “brake” in Cruzeiro, 14th place, with 26 points, one more than Ponte Preta, 15th. Thus, the teams will fight for position in the duel at Arena do Jacaré. As for the lineup, Luxa intends to use Wellington Nem in midfield and keep the center forward Thiago, who scored the goal against Goiás. Marcelo Moreno will return from the squad for the Bolivian national team and will be, at first, on the bench.

The probable formation will have Fabius; Cáceres, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Rômulo and Giovanni (Claudinho); Wellington Nem, Bruno José (Felipe Augusto) and Thiago. Luxembourg will make the decision in the last training to be held this Friday at the Arena do Jacaré.