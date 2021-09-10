With the support of the fans, Cruzeiro tries to boost numbers at home in Serie B

by

(Photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM DA Press)
Cruzeiro had the support of the fans in the victory over Confiança (Photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM DA Press)

O cruise will receive the support of their fans at Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas, in the next two games of Serie B – against the black Bridge, at 11 am this Saturday, and the factory worker, at 7 pm on Thursday (16). The team’s mission is to convert the incentive from the stands into fuel to rediscover the path of victories and jump in the standings. This weekend, from five to six thousand spectators are expected – around 30% of the stadium’s total capacity, with more than 18 thousand seats.

The fans played an important role in encouraging the team in the 1-0 victory over Confiança, on August 20, at Mineirão, for the 20th round. Although the number of attendees (4,730) was below expectations, the players showed great satisfaction with the affection of the public. The Fox won the three points with a goal by Marcelo Moreno taking a penalty.

Before beating Confiança, Cruzeiro had only beaten Vasco at home: 2-1, for the sixth round, on June 24, at Mineirão – two goals from defensive midfielder Matheus Barbosa, who moved to Atlético-GO at the end of July. In the other commitments, the team drew with Goiás (1 to 1), Guarani (3 to 3), Coritiba (0 to 0), Londrina (2 to 2), Vitória (2 to 2) and Sampaio Corrêa (1 to 1) , besides losing to CRB (4 to 3) and Avaí (3 to 0).

With 12 points out of 30 possible (40%) – two wins, six draws and two defeats – Cruzeiro is the fifth worst host in terms of success, surpassing only Vila Nova-GO (36.3%), Brasil de Pelotas ( 33.3%), Londrina (27.7%) and Trust (24.2%). At the other end, Botafogo has the best index within their domains – eight wins, a draw and a setback (83.3%) – and not for nothing is in the G4, with 38 points.

