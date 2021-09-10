With Vargas on the field, Atltico continues to prepare to face Fortaleza

Vargas on the field in training; player has been starting coach Cuca (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico)

O athletic follows the preparation for the duel against the strength, Sunday, at 4 pm, at Castelo, for the 20th round of the Brazilian championship. In training this Thursday, coach Cuca won the reinforcement of the Chilean striker Eduardo Vargas.

Suspended, the player left the Chilean national team early and will not participate in this Thursday’s round of qualifiers for the World Cup. In this way, Vargas could train alongside his teammates at Galo.

The other six called up (see list below) return to Atltico training on Saturday morning, before the trip. The seven will be available to coach Cuca for the match against Fortaleza.

Brazilian national team : Everson (goalkeeper), Guilherme Arana (left back) and Hulk (striker)

: Everson (goalkeeper), Guilherme Arana (left back) and Hulk (striker) Paraguayan team : Junior Alonso (back)

: Junior Alonso (back) Ecuadorian selection : Alan Franco (steering wheel)

: Alan Franco (steering wheel) Venezuelan team: Jefferson Savarino (striker)

Against Fortaleza, Atltico can isolate even more in the lead of the Brazilian Championship. With a victory over Leo do Pici plus a defeat by Palmeiras, Galo would open up seven points of advantage (click here and see all the calculations).