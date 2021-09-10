Withdrawal of FGTS allows anticipation of up to three years; check out

To have access to this possibility, the worker must join the FGTS withdrawal-anniversary and seek financial institutions that offer the anticipation service, such as Caixa Econômica Federal.

The withdrawal-birthday modality of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) allows the advance of the benefit to workers of up to three years. Normally, the system releases a portion of the balance available in the fund annually, in the month of birth of the holder.

To have access to this possibility, the worker must adhere to the birthday loot of the FGTS and seek financial institutions that offer the anticipation service, such as the Federal Savings Bank.

The bank loan has the lowest interest rates on the market, with an application of 0.99% per month, reaching 12.54% in one year. The minimum amount that can be contracted in advance is R$2,000, while the maximum is R$6,000.

Who can request an early withdrawal of the FGTS birthday?

To take out Caixa’s loan, the worker must:

You May Like It Too:

Be over 18 years old or be emancipated;

Have a checking or savings account at Caixa (with the exception of Poupança Social Digital and Poupança Caixa Fácil);

It has a balance in the FGTS compatible with the advance limits for contracting;

Be with the CPF in a regular situation at the Federal Revenue;

Have adhered to the FGTS birthday withdrawal and authorize Caixa to consult FGTS information.

How to request an advance on the FGTS?

For holders who are already account holders of Caixa Econômica, there is the possibility of carrying out a simulation through Internet Banking or the Caixa application. Just go to the options “Credit”, “Annual withdrawal-birthday” and then “Simulate and hire”.

Employees who do not have an account at the institution, on the other hand, can check the prior agreement through the application of the FGTS. In this case, those who do not have their registration updated can search any of the bank’s branches throughout the country.

See also: FGTS: See how to receive the balance available on your inactive accounts