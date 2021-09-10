Without a hybrid, Toyota Corolla Cross starts at $22,195 in the US

The Toyota Corolla Cross 2022 is already priced in the American market, where it is paired with the Corolla, also located in the region. The crossover starts at US$22,195 or R$117,200, a value well below the Brazilian one, which starts at R$146,590.

Available in L, LE and XLE versions, the American Corolla Cross does not have a hybrid version like in Brazil, where the model made in Sorocaba comes with a 1.8 flex propeller of up to 101 horsepower and another electric engine of 72 horsepower, totaling 123 horsepower.

In the states, the engine is the M20A-FKS, the dual-injection 2.0 Dynamic Force sold here as well, but fueled only with gasoline. He has 171 horsepower and 20.6 kgfm. Over there, the crossover has Super CVT or Direct Shift gear here.

With 10 gears, being nine virtual, this transmission comes with the first in physical gear, which helps in the outputs. The drive is front, but for US$ 1,300, the customer can have AWD traction, something that doesn’t exist here.

For the American, the Corolla Cross L features steel wheels with metal hubcaps and a 17-inch rim, plus LED daytime running lights, but comes with a 4.2-inch TFT display in the cluster, 7-inch multimedia with projection for Android Auto, Car Play and Amazon Alexa.

With cloth seats, the Corolla Cross L comes with adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane alert, license plate reader, automatic high beams and lane centering.

On the Corolla Cross LE, alloy wheels, metal roof bars, inductive smartphone charging, mirrors with steering repeaters, rear traffic alert, blind spot alert, face-to-face entry with start button, USB-C, are added 8-inch multimedia screen, automatic air conditioning and leather steering wheel.

JBL sound and panoramic sunroof are optional. In this LE version, the price of the Corolla Cross is US$24,545 or R$129,516 in direct conversion.

In the top-of-the-line version, which costs US$ 26,325 (R$ 138,900), the XLE, the model has front seats with heating and three color options, electric driver’s seat, dual zone air conditioning, cluster with 7 TFT inches, rim 18 wheels and the options above, among others.