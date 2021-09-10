Without Jô, Corinthians trains under a shower of eyes at Atlético-GO

After finishing the first round of the Brazilian Nationals with a draw, against Juventude, Corinthians now has its eye on Atlético-GO. The cast of Timão went to the field this Thursday afternoon, at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava, and continued preparing for their next appointment.

In the rain, the squad trained for the final straight of the championship! Sylvinho could not count on Jô, who was released to resolve private matters.

Those who took the field in front of Juventude performed light activities, aimed at physical recovery – first an activation with a ball and then regenerative work with physiotherapy.

At the same time, the other athletes in the cast were losing pressure. Later, the defensive players had a job of positioning and moving, while the others perfected their offensive actions.

Still in doubt for the weekend, young Adson continues to recover from the trauma. Now in transition, the midfielder participated in the warm-up and practiced with a ball.

Corinthians meets Atlético-GO next Sunday. Sylvinho won’t be able to count on Gil in the defense and, with that, Raul is the favorite to take the position. The ball rolls at Castelo do Dragão, at 6:15 pm (Brasilia time).

Leave your comment