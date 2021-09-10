without starters, Sylvinho separates athletes by position

Corinthians returned to training at CT Joaquim Grava today (9th) in the afternoon, but still could not count on the starters on the field during the entire activity. According to information released by the club, the cast was divided by sectors and the technical committee divided the exercises by position. On Sunday (12), Alvinegro takes Atlético-GO, in the Midwest, for the Brazilian Championship.

The athletes who faced Juventude, last Tuesday (7), only participated in the first part of the ball training at CT Joaquim Grava. Then, they went indoors to work with the physiotherapists and perform a series of regenerative exercises.

Meanwhile, the reserves were separated by their respective positions on the field. Athletes from the defensive system performed a specific activity of movement, positioning and exiting the ball. The names of the attack worked offensive plays and calibrated the aim in submissions.

Attacking midfielder Adson continued to transition from the medical department to the pitch. The boy, 20 years old, worked with the trainer Fabrício Pimenta and is awaiting the release of the technical committee to be reinstated to the group. Center forward Jô was released from training to resolve personal issues and the club did not provide further information about the case.

The Corinthians squad returns to training tomorrow morning at CT Joaquim Grava. On Sunday, at 6:15 pm (GMT), Alvinegro will visit Atlético-GO for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. Timão comes from a streak of five games without defeat and is trying to get closer to the G4.