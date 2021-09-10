Xbox is getting transparent blocks on the home screen

Transparent Blocks on Xbox!

Looks like Microsoft is adding transparent blocks on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and it’s been something that console users have been asking for for a long time.

Who revealed this was the insider Idle Sloth, who shared a photo on his Twitter showing his Xbox home screen with a transparent block. These tiles usually contain game information, such as an upcoming achievement, and with the “new feature” of transparency the Xbox home screen will have a cleaner look. Check out:

Just turned on my Xbox to see this on my dashboard. I really want transparent tiles to return back on the dashboard 🙏 pic.twitter.com/upyUtBJEEq — Idle Sloth (@IdleSloth84) September 8, 2021

“I just turned on my Xbox and saw this on the home screen. I really want transparent blocks on home screen.” said the tweet.

