Xbox One controllers receive Xbox Series S|X functionality

Update is now available for Xbox Insider program users

Microsoft has just released new firmware to all participants in the Xbox Insider Program. The big improvement is, especially, for the Xbox One controls, that will receive commands already present on the new generation consoles, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. Xbox One, with Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

With the new update, the technology will be added Dynamic Latency Input, which reduces the latency of commands. That is, players will have faster responses, getting more dynamic games. This is especially important in faster titles, which require continuous action and agile thinking.

In addition, the Bluetooth Low Energy. This technology improves wireless connection compatibility, making the pairing process more efficient. In practice, the controls are more stable, being connected more quickly and efficiently.

All features mentioned are not new to Xbox. They are already present in both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The big change is that Microsoft is also making the technology available for previous versions, in order to integrate the Xbox ecosystem. Its main competitor, Sony, goes the opposite way. The company chose to require all PS5 games to be played with DualSense, without integration with previous versions.



– Continues after advertising –

“We are excited to bring new software functionality to Xbox One controllers with Bluetooth support, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and Xbox Adaptive Controllers that were previously only available on the next generation Xbox Series X|S controllers.”

– Official release from Microsoft.

“We are excited to bring new software functionality to Xbox One controllers with Bluetooth support, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and Xbox Adaptive Controllers that were previously only available on the next generation Xbox Series X|S controllers.”

– Official release from Microsoft.

Until now, only Xbox Insider program users will have access to the update. It is possible that after the testing period, a general update will be sent to all players, bringing improvements to all customer controls.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: GameSpot, EuroGamer