Xbox One controllers will have next-gen features after update

Yesterday (08), Microsoft announced that it has begun testing for a new firmware update for the Bluetooth-enabled Xbox Elite Series 2, Xbox Adaptive and Xbox One controllers, which will provide a number of new generation features, currently available only for the Xbox Series X and S controls.

“We believe it’s important to maintain compatibility with the Xbox accessories people already have in their collection and ensure we deliver the best gaming experience no matter how you choose to play,” explained the company on the blog.

.Source: Xbox/Reproduction

The update is available to Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha users today, and its goal is to reduce latency and improve connectivity between devices. Compatible controllers will be able to support Bluetooth Low Energy, which offers a faster switching experience between Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth devices, being activated by double tapping the pairing button.

Additionally, the devices will receive DLI (Dynamic Latency Input), which essentially allows for more responsive gameplay, and efficiency when connecting to an Xbox Series X or S console.

Source: Xbox/Reproduction

It’s worth remembering that while this firmware update doesn’t seem so useful for those who use the next generation consoles, it is a way to improve the versatility of the company’s accessories in general.

