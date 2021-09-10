Xiaomi 11T: Manufacturer promises three years of Android updates | Cell phone

Xiaomi announced that the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro phones will receive at least three Android system updates. In an attempt to follow the movement of rivals such as Samsung and compatriot Oppo, the Chinese manufacturer is also ensuring four years of security packages for the models, which should reach the international market in the coming weeks.

Although this change still does not meet the seven-year period under discussion in Germany and the European Union, it signals changes that may include other brands and models soon. The decision could lead manufacturers to also extend the software life of phones in other regions of the planet.

The Xiaomi 11T line, which debuts the new Android update coverage, should arrive in the coming weeks with triple camera and sensors up to 108 MP. The renderings point to an almost borderless screen, with a camera module placed on the side of the device, as in the Mi 11. The launch is scheduled for September 15, the day after the iPhone 13.

The Chinese giant said that, for now, it does not promise coverage for older cell phones. According to the head of product and technology, Albert Shan, “It’s not a simple task for Xiaomi and her team to provide system updates and security patches for all of their previous smartphone models.”

Against the Chinese giant, Samsung guaranteed the same standard of three versions of Android and four years of security patch for an increased number of models. Such positions have been applied to several manufacturers, such as Oppo and Vivo, as well as models from Google and OnePlus, which guarantee four updates to the operating system.

Xiaomi recently decided to retire the name “Mi” from the naming of the devices. The strategy is to unify the brand’s global presence, according to a spokesperson. The new smartphones are likely to be unveiled on September 15 at an online event to be promoted by the company.