Xiaomi Brasil opens new physical store in Rio de Janeiro; check photos of the place

This Thursday (9), Xiaomi opened another physical store in Brazil. The new establishment is located in BarraShopping, in the city of Rio de Janeiro. The initiative is part of the company’s expansion phase in the country, announced in mid-August.
Those who want to visit the site will find a number of cell phones from the Chinese brand, as well as from its ecosystem for the Internet of Things. The website epic geek provided TudoCelular with photos of the location so you know what to find there. Check it out in the gallery below:
As you can see above, the smartphone portfolio of the place has models from the most basic, such as Redmi 9A, to intermediate and advanced, such as Redmi Note 10 Pro, POCO X3 Pro and POCO F3
Other more premium appliances, such as Mi Mix 4 and Mi Mix Fold, can be checked up close at the establishment, but are not yet available for sale in the domestic market.
Xiaomi still sells a range of devices for its Internet of Things catalog, from smart umbrellas to Xiaomi’s famous electric scooter. You can still find backpacks, electric toothbrushes, Mi Polarized glasses and even a magic cube on site.
The Chinese manufacturer still intends to open another four physical stores in Brazil by the end of the year. They will be located in the cities of Curitiba (PR), São Paulo (SP), Salvador (BA) and one more in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).
So, did you like Xiaomi’s new physical store in the city of Rio de Janeiro? Let us know your opinion in the comment space.