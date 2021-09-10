Xiaomi Brasil opens new physical store in Rio de Janeiro; check photos of the place

This Thursday (9), Xiaomi opened another physical store in Brazil. The new establishment is located in BarraShopping, in the city of Rio de Janeiro. The initiative is part of the company’s expansion phase in the country, announced in mid-August. Those who want to visit the site will find a number of cell phones from the Chinese brand, as well as from its ecosystem for the Internet of Things. The website epic geek provided TudoCelular with photos of the location so you know what to find there. Check it out in the gallery below:

As you can see above, the smartphone portfolio of the place has models from the most basic, such as Redmi 9A, to intermediate and advanced, such as Redmi Note 10 Pro, POCO X3 Pro and POCO F3 Other more premium appliances, such as Mi Mix 4 and Mi Mix Fold, can be checked up close at the establishment, but are not yet available for sale in the domestic market.