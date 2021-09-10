Xiaomi debuts in Rio de Janeiro with its biggest store so far

After two stores in São Paulo, Xiaomi opened its third physical space — and this time in Rio de Janeiro. According to the brand’s press advisor for Brazil, Fabio Borges, this is the biggest unit of the brand in the country, with just over 210m².

Located in Barra Shopping, in Barra da Tijuca, the space is divided between the company’s cell phones and much of the smart home ecosystem. There are four benches just for smartphones: one for the Mi 11 and Mi 10T, another for the Poco family — represented by the Poco M3 Pro, Poco F3 and Poco X3 Pro — plus one for the Redmi Note 10 line and other intermediates, and the the latter with input devices such as the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C.

(Image: Eduardo Moncken/Canaltech)

All devices “receive” the consumer with an interactive interface to the main features of the model. In it you can check specifications and some simulations of what cell phones can do. But since nothing beats the user experience itself, it’s possible to close it, and then explore camera, speakers, and app browsing performance freely.

(Image: Eduardo Moncken/Canaltech)

Smart home

In addition to the convenience of allowing you to try and buy on the go, one benefit of having a physical store is to show users more of what they were looking for. In Xiaomi’s case, one thing that could arouse public attention is the smart home ecosystem.

The company brought everything from its robot vacuum to its electric toothbrush. There is a bench with skin care items, an umbrella, and even towels (!). There was no lack of classic wearables, such as the Mi Band (from 4 to 6), the Mi Watch, and Amazfit products. And of course headphones and covers.

Smart lamps, cameras, routers and the company’s smart home kit are also here. These are products that can be integrated with Alexa and Google Assistant, but Xiaomi’s virtual assistant is not available in Brazil.

Promotional prices

As Xiaomi had promised, the opening has promotional prices with up to 50% off. But don’t expect to get out of there with the Mi 11 paying R$5,000, as it didn’t receive rebates and it still costs R$10,000. Neither is Mi Band 6: it’s the same R$600 as the official price. There is a 30% discount, for example, for the Redmi Note 10 Pro, which is selling at R$2.3 thousand.

Mi TV Stick really had its price cut in half: it comes out at R$300 instead of the R$600 practiced on the company’s website. Other examples are the sponge InFace Sonic, from R$250 to R$150 and the Mi Smart Buld Essential, from R$200 to R$100.

Xiaomi Mix Fold and Mix 4

You can see it, but you can’t touch it: something cool about the opening of Xiaomi’s store in RJ is the possibility of getting to know two of the company’s most recent launches abroad, focused on innovation. The Xiaomi Mix Fold is the company’s first commercial folding cell phone, and the Xiaomi Mix 4 features a selfie camera hidden behind the screen.



+4

Unfortunately no one will be able to have the experience of taking them in their hands. They will be displayed in an acrylic box, and are not scheduled for release in Brazil. It is an attraction of the company for the curious and the most loyal fans. In addition to marking an innovative position in the market.

While the Mi Mix Fold display can actually work even out of the user’s fingers, the most interesting thing about the Mi Mix 4 is seeing yourself on the screen without seeing the front sensor. As the cell phone display acrylic was not yet mounted on our visit, it was not possible to check whether the camera will be open, or whether the device will play a video highlighting the function.



+2

How to visit Xiaomi’s new store

Located in Barra da Tijuca, Xiaomi’s first store in Rio de Janeiro is open until next Sunday, the 12th, with online booking. Starting next week, visitation should be free, respecting the limit of simultaneous people.