XP Inc. buys stake in Virgo, platform for SMEs to access capital markets

Daniel Magalhães (CEO) and Ivo Kos (CRO), from Virgo

SAO PAULO – XP Inc. announced the purchase of a minority stake in Virgo, a platform that connects medium-sized projects to investors and simplifies fundraising. The governance and independence of the two companies remain unchanged, according to a statement about the agreement.

XP Inc. has more than 3 million customers and R$817 billion in assets under custody. According to the company, this investment will make it possible to expand the access of small and medium-sized companies to the capital market. “There is a very strong movement, with relevant contribution from XP, of mergers and acquisitions, debt and stock issues involving companies of different sizes across the country. with this deal, let’s make this speed up even more”, highlighted Pedro Mesquita, director of Investment Banking at XP, in the statement.

”Our vision is to be the largest provider of solutions for small and medium companies in Brazil and the investment in Virgo is in line with that, by plugging into our ecosystem a platform that shares our purpose. In this way, we will be able to offer even more customized products and services to our customers”, completed Rodrigo Moreira, director of XP Empresas, XP’s arm dedicated to serving companies with sales of up to R$1 billion.

The resources of the largest investment company in Brazil will allow Virgo to grow its marketplace. The company currently connects medium-sized businesses to 105 institutional investors, enabling funding of up to R$50 million in up to 12 hours.

The contribution coming from the sale of minority interest will be directed to the development of products and solutions, team and technology.

The vertical Virgo Soluções Financeiras will soon have operations via Bank Credit Bills (CCB), debentures, Credit Rights Investment Funds (FIDC) and sale of shares (equity). It will also develop a proprietary system for accessing and monitoring information in real time, to provide more transparency to this aspect of the capital market.

Daniel Magalhães, Virgo’s director of digital transformation, said in the same communiqué that the objective is to consolidate Virgo Soluções Financeiras as a center for allocating capital in products high yield and alternatives for institutional investors.

“We want to bring multiple allocation products, keeping the purpose of not doing spreads. With the monitoring and access to information system, we want to provide more transparency to the capital market and make it possible to predict movements of appreciation or deterioration of credits and projects, as well as enabling, in the future, a more liquid secondary market for all products made available by Virgo,” wrote Magalhães. “XP Inc.’s investment signals that we are on the right path and that we have the strategy and the team aligned to follow our journey independently, but with much more resources to accelerate our plans.”

The company’s securitization arm, Virgo Companhia de Securitização, will also benefit from the investment coming from the purchase of a minority stake. The platform accumulates a 38% share of the Brazilian market for agricultural and real estate securitization companies, in terms of volume of issues in 2021. There are R$ 35 billion in monitoring in the portfolio.

Virgo has also structured its own corporate venture capital, or corporate fund for investment in startups.

Virgo Ventures has made three contributions since then. The last was a round of R$500,000 at proptech Hent, which automates management processes for real estate subdivisions. Virgo Ventures wants to total R$ 20 million invested in 20 startups in the next 12 months.

