Yduqs, Méliuz and BR Malls stand out among high places; Rede D’Or leads downfalls By Investing.com

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The trade this morning with a rise of 1.05%, at 10:24 am, with the shares of Yduqs (SA:), Méliuz (SA:) and BR Malls (SA:) stand out among the highs, while Rede D ‘Or (SA:), Suzano (SA:) and Dexco (SA:) lead the casualties.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras approved new contractual models for the sale of Gasoline A and road and maritime diesel oil to fuel distributors, and emphasized that the new contracts do not change its pricing policy. According to the company, the new contracts aim to simplify some processes, increase competitiveness and bring flexibility to Petrobras in adopting new commercial strategies. The shares rise 1.18%, to R$25.28.

B3 (SA:) – B3 is evaluating an issue of debt securities in the international market, which, if confirmed, will result in an increase in the company’s indebtedness guidance to 2.0 times gross debt over recurring Ebitda for the previous 12 months. Assets appreciate 4.04% at R$14.18.

Voucher (SA:) – Vale informed in a statement to CVM that it presented to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), on July 27, a term of commitment to neutralize the financial transfers from agents in the electricity sector, due to the loss of energy generation by the Risoleta Neves Hydroelectric Power Plant after impacts from the collapse of the Fundão Dam. The amounts already transferred to the plant will be corrected and are estimated at approximately R$781 million, and paid in the first month after the Commitment Agreement starts to be effective. The papers are good 0.67%, at R$ 95.33.

TradersClub (SA:) – The TC ( Traders Club ) announced the purchase of Abalustre, a company that offers platforms for data source integration. The transaction will still have an adjusted value, but the transaction is currently valued at R$6.7 million, according to TC’s share price. The shares operate at a high of 6.45%, at R$ 8.25.

PetroRio (SA:) – PetroRio’s total production in August reached 33,593 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). The number represents an increase of 11% from the 30,228 boepd recorded in July. Assets rise 0.25%, to R$ 19.83.

Braskem (SA:) – Braskem announced a memorandum of understanding with Asian SCG Chemicals for a joint bioethanol dehydration plant in Thailand to produce bioethene and Im Green bio-based polyethylene (PE). Values ​​were not revealed. The shares rise 1.28%, to R$ 67.94.

CSN (SA:) – Holcim said on Friday that it has agreed to sell cement businesses in Brazil to Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN), saying that the divestiture in the base amount of US$1.025 billion will significantly reduce its debt ratio. The papers are up 1.20%, at R$ 34.61.

Yduqs – Yduqs is interested in Centro Universitário de Brasília, CEUB, which is already negotiating with Ânima, according to Valor Econômico. The “due diligence” made by Ânima has already been completed and CEUB’s controllers are awaiting a proposal. The transaction is estimated at R$800 million and there is a tax liability of more than R$100 million.

Yduqs is also in the selection process for trainees in 2022, with exclusive vacancies for blacks, according to Folha de S. Paulo. The shares soar 7.16%, at R$ 25.28.

Commercial Log (SA:)- Log Commercial announced the end of the company’s share buyback program, through which 2,114,200 common, book-entry shares, without par value, were acquired. The company also approved a new share buyback program, which will go into effect as of today, authorizing the acquisition of up to 5,500,000 common shares, to be held in treasury, canceled or replaced in the market. Assets rise 3.20%, to R$27.74.

T4F Entertainment (SA:) – Time For Fun is going to submit to its shareholders the proposal for the incorporation of its wholly-owned subsidiary PLF Eventos SA, an operation already approved by its Board of Directors. The objective is to restructure the corporate structure in order to simplify the structure, seek greater synergy and administrative efficiency, and rationalize administrative costs and ancillary obligations. The shares retreat 3.39%, to R$ 5.13.