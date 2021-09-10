Zambelli and Major Vitor Hugo go to the STF and file a HC in favor of Zé Trovão (see the video)

Federal deputies Carla Zambelli and Major Vitor Hugo, went to the Supreme Court (STF) this Friday morning (10) to file a request for Habeas Corpus in favor of truck driver Zé Trovão.

According to the lawmakers, Zé Trovão acted within freedom of expression.

“Zé Trovão, this HC is for you to stand firm. But it is also representative… For all the people who are fighting for freedom,” said Zambelli.

The deputies also promised to present other HCs soon.

