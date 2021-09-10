Zárate is regularized by América-MG and scores a great goal on a bicycle in training; see the bid | america-mg

One of the greatest signings in the history of América-MG, Argentine Mauro Zárate had his name published in the Daily Newsletter (BID) this Thursday. Thus, the striker has conditions to debut this weekend, in the match against Athletico-PR, which will be played on Saturday, at 4 pm (GMT), at the Independência stadium, for the Brazilian Nationals.

In training this Thursday, the player scored a great goal by bicycle. He has a chance of at least being related to the match.

America had a race against time, as the signing of the reinforcement had to be carried out by 4pm this Friday. The regulation of Brasileirão only allows a player to enter the field if he is registered up to 24 hours before the match.

With the legal pending issue resolved, the shirt 99 is able to enter the field for the club from Minas Gerais. Coelho presented the reinforcement last Friday and Zárate guaranteed that he is already in conditions to make his debut. The 34-year-old striker had spells in Europe and, more recently, played for Boca Juniors-ARG.

1 of 2 Zárate arrives at Coelho to close the cast — Photo: Mourão Panda/America Zárate arrives at Coelho to close the cast — Photo: Mourão Panda/America

He had been without a club since May, when he left Boca Juniors. The 34-year-old player will be another option for the American offensive sector.