10 physical activities for those who don’t like the gym

You know that you need to exercise to avoid a series of illnesses, increase your longevity and have a better quality of life, but you simply hate the gym, the machines and the endless repetitions and cannot maintain a training routine.

While gym workouts have many benefits, they’re not the only ones to provide many benefits to your body and your health. Discover 10 physical activities that don’t require you to go to a traditional gym and will still do you very well:

1. Swimming – If you are looking for a physical activity to move your whole body and also improve your breathing capacity, know that swimming is an excellent alternative to the gym.

This exercise strengthens the muscle groups in the upper, lower, back, and chest muscles, in addition to developing fine motor skills and flexibility while having a low impact on the joints. For those looking to lose weight, it is worth mentioning that an hour of swimming at a moderate pace burns about 500 calories.

2. Hydrogymnastics – Despite being a complete exercise, swimming can require a physical condition that you do not have. In this case, the tip is to take water aerobics classes, which nowadays are no longer exclusive to the elderly, although these practitioners are still the majority.

The movements help to improve balance and motor coordination, strengthen the cardiovascular system and promote relaxation. In addition, water aerobics is usually recommended for people with joint problems, as the water prevents impact and wear.

3. Race – Did you notice that the number of runners has been increasing in recent years? This is no wonder, as this activity strengthens leg muscles, improves respiratory and cardiovascular capacity, and promotes significant fat burning.

In addition, running stimulates the release of hormones linked to the feeling of well-being, helping to combat symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression.

4. Hike – You still can’t run or can’t have as much impact on your joints, but would you like to do some outdoor physical activity? Then you can also opt for walking, a super-democratic exercise that can be practiced by people of all ages.

Although the caloric expenditure is lower than running, walking also improves circulation and breathing, leaves you more willing and relaxed and also reduces the risk of osteoporosis, hypertension, diabetes, stroke and heart attack.

5. Dance – Dance classes are fun, they strengthen the cardiorespiratory system, develop motor coordination and balance, and tone the muscles. In addition, this is a physical activity that allows you to meet new people, improves self-esteem and helps reduce anxiety, contributing to your physical and mental well-being.

There are a number of different dance modalities, such as ballroom dancing, samba de gafieira, university sertanejo, forró, zouk, tango, belly dancing, flamenco, ballet etc. Just choose the one you are most interested in!

6. Zumba – Although it is also a kind of dance, the zumba deserves a separate mention for mixing the rhythmic movements to the sound of Latin music with the physical exercises themselves. As such, choreographies include squats, lunges, and other moves that primarily strengthen the lower and core musculature.

A zumba class can promote the burning of 600 to 1000 calories depending on its intensity, in addition to stimulating metabolism, toxin elimination and heart capacity.

7. Fights and martial arts – The popularization of MMA made many people look for classes in muay thai, boxing and other types of fighting and martial arts – but it is important to say that the classes do not include any kind of violence!

Muay Thai uses movements such as punches, elbows, knees and kicks, all properly accompanied by the instructor. Boxing, in turn, also has punches and kicks, including running, sit-ups and rope to improve fitness.

Whichever fight you choose, they will all provide muscle strengthening, increased caloric expenditure, development of coordination and strength, and, of course, an excellent way to relieve tension.

8. Circus – Trampoline, rope and raised bars: the typical elements of the arena are placed at your fingertips in circus classes, which work on muscles, balance, strength and flexibility. As the movements are not exactly simple, the practice evolves gradually, allowing students to develop the necessary preparation and physical conditioning.

Due to the characteristics of the movements, circus classes are not recommended for people with spinal problems or hernias, so it is important to have a medical evaluation before starting the activity.

9. Pilates – Pilates is a physical activity that can be adapted according to the age, weight, limitations and needs of each practitioner, so that the movements proposed to you will be chosen in a personalized way.

This modality strengthens the muscles, prevents injuries, improves posture, promotes body awareness and helps relieve pain, enabling a gain in physical and mental well-being.

10. CrossFit – Much more than turning huge tires, CrossFit is a physical activity that mixes elements of gymnastics, aerobics and weight lifting, all in a very intense way, putting the body to work hard. The main benefits of this activity are the increase in muscle strength and endurance, the improvement of motor coordination, the strengthening of the cardiorespiratory system and a gain in agility and balance, in addition to an intense caloric burn.

If you still haven’t found a physical activity for you, know that there are several other options, such as yoga, functional training, cycling, water spinning, jumping, etc. Regardless of the caloric expenditure, all of them will offer benefits for your body and mind, contributing a lot to your health – the most important thing is to choose a physical activity that you like. You don’t need to go to the gym to live well!

The information contained on this page is for informational purposes only. They do not replace the advice and monitoring of doctors, nutritionists, psychologists, physical education professionals and other specialists.