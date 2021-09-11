5 facts about electric cars in Brazil

Ready-made phrases such as “electrification is a path of no return” are heard all the time when it comes to the future of the automotive industry.

A study of amfavea (National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers) shows that, by 2035, 62% of the Brazilian fleet may be electric cars. But how will this be possible if, 14 years from that date, we have very little infrastructure, very expensive electric vehicles and, to make matters worse, an energy crisis has started in the country? Let’s get to the facts.

1- Brazil lacks electric car incentive policies

Image: Alessandro Reis/UOL

Although the information above was widely publicized, the data from Anfavea are clear in saying that Brazil would reach this number if it lived a scenario of convergence with global legislation and strategies for electrification.

In this case, to meet the demands of the new electrified fleet, it would be necessary to install 150,000 chargers and invest R$ 14 billion in the sector over the next 14 years. To have a parameter, our country’s fleet in 2035 would be the same as Europe’s in 2030. In other words, we would be just five years behind the Old Continent, which has much stricter laws when it comes to emission of pollutants.

In a scenario of inertia, without major investments and commitments around electrification in Brazil, the percentage of electric vehicles in 2035 may be only 32%; even so, serving specific segments and corporate customers that need to meet emissions requirements. Penetration would be very low among individual end customers.

2- Electric car does not tickle Brazilian energy consumption

Image: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

After throwing in a bucket of cold water, let’s get to some good news: even with 62% of the fleet electrified, the supply of these vehicles would not exactly be another problem for the energy production sector to solve. This is because, according to data from Anfavea, in 2035 the consumption of this gigantic fleet would be only 1.5% of all energy consumed in Brazil in 2019.

According to Rodrigo Aguiar, founding partner of Elev, an energy efficiency start-up, this represents only 10% of what is wasted annually.

“At least 15% of all electricity consumed in the country is wasted, whether in obsolete equipment or in wrong production processes. This represents, each year, ten times more than what electric vehicles will consume. PNEf (National Energy Efficiency Plan) continues to move slowly, which makes Brazil go against the grain of the rest of the world,” he warns.

Another positive point is that over the next 14 years the trend is for the production of energy from renewable sources, such as solar and wind, to grow.

3- Brazil needs to become a producer pole and not just export commodities

Image: Xinhua/Yang Shiyao

In a scenario in which vehicle assemblers do not stop communicating dates for a true “turn of the key” in the motorization of vehicles, making them 100% electric in a few years, Brazil needs to start moving so as not to be left behind.

If there is no strong legislation and incentives to produce and buy electric cars, it is possible that manufacturers will simply decide that it is not interesting to produce cars here and even sell them if it is not a profitable business. All of this has a ripple effect: for example, what will become of our auto parts industry?!

For Rodrigo Aguiar, there is an opportunity that cannot be missed:

“With the large reserves we have of lithium, manganese, nickel and graphite, we need to make agreements with the major global research and development centers to keep up with the technological evolution of batteries for electric vehicles. We need to export industrialized products, with greater added value, and not commodities”.

This would indeed be a masterful view for a country that has not yet positioned itself in the transformation industry.

4- Combating emissions boosts electrification in the world

For Anfavea, even in a scenario of total inertia of the Brazilian government, electrification will be boosted to some degree, as it is a global commitment.

This is because, while international regulation on emissions is increasingly restricted, government incentives for the sale of electric cars grow. With this sales growth and scale gains, the cost of batteries is falling faster than anticipated.

At the other end, global automakers keep announcing new electrified products, with the promise of 400 new models by 2025. Pressure from the private sector also comes in: customers, investors, partners and society exert pressure for decarbonization in order to meet the needs. requirements to achieve a zero carbon world by 2050.

5- Electric car is expensive to buy and cheap to maintain

Despite an investment of over R$ 200,000, keeping an electric car is ten times cheaper than keeping a combustion model, according to the account that UCorp made.

For starters, a combustion car can have 2,400 parts; an electric car, on the other hand, has around 250. For periodic maintenance for six months, the cost difference is large. In an electric car, it costs an average of R$ 250 and in a combustion car this value reaches R$ 800.

When filling the combustion vehicle tank, we have to pay an average of R$ 286.50 (considering the average price of gasoline in the city of São Paulo of R$ 5.65, between 8/22 and 8/28 ). A full charge on an electric vehicle costs R$ 15.30 (considering R$ 0.58 per kWh in the state of São Paulo). When we talk about preserving the environment, does a combustion car produce up to three tons of CO? every 20 thousand km driven, while in an electric car this value reaches 70 kg.